LEGO Cooks Up Three ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Sets

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
The LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy Headquarters set with Groot and Star-Lord minifigs.
LEGO

In anticipation of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, LEGO just debuted three new sets featuring the iconic Guardians characters. Two of these sets are small and inexpensive, though the impressive New Guardian’s Ship set clocks in at $100.

The LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy Headquarters set features a superhero base with tools, small “screens,” and a table. Plus, it includes Star-Lord and Groot minifigs. For just $10, this set seems like a pretty solid deal.

But kids may be more interested in the $35 Baby Rocket’s Ship; an orange spacecraft piloted by Rocket Raccoon’s new child, Baby Rocket. It features a functional cockpit, adjustable landing gears, two stud shooters, and minifigs of the two Raccoons.

Of course, there’s always the New Guardians’ Ship. It’s a large 1,108-piece set with a functional three-minifig cockpit, storage space for weapons and accessories, plus two small ships that detach from the Guardians’ Ship. Five minifigs are included in this set; Star-Lord, Nebula, Adam Warlock, Mantis, and Drax. (Interestingly, this set comes with a display stand.)

The new LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy sets go on sale April 1st. Note that these sets are intended for both children and adults, though kids may need help putting together the large New Guardians’ Ship.

Source: LEGO via The Brothers Brick

