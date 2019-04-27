The Best Blood Pressure Monitors to Track Blood Pressure at Home

Want to monitor your blood pressure from the comfort of your own home? Whether it’s at your doctor’s request or your monitoring your fitness goals over time, these home blood pressure monitors can help.

Healthy blood pressure is one of the key ways to keep fit, healthy, and safe. After all, high blood pressure can negatively impact your heart’s health and we don’t need to tell you how vital your heart is to your wellbeing. Therefore, it’s important to know what your blood pressure is regularly so that you can quickly spot if there are any unusual changes to the readings. We’ve checked out the best blood pressure monitors for doing that from home.

Now, there are a ton of different blood pressure monitors out there but all too often—they aren’t the most accurate. We’ve stuck to monitors that are easy to use and accurate so that you get the correct figures back. Otherwise, what’s the point, right? Some people prefer to check their blood pressure through a typical upper arm based strap while others lean towards using a wraparound wrist device. We’ve looked at both kinds so that there’s something that works for everyone.

Here’s a look at the best blood pressure monitors currently out there.

Best Overall: Omron 10 Series Blood Pressure Monitor ($87)

The Omron 10 Series Blood Pressure Monitor. is a fantastic value with next to no competition at the price point you can grab it at. It’s a simple to use upper arm based device that offers all the stats you could possibly need, and all at a very high rate of accuracy. It automatically displays the average of your last 3 readings taken within the last 10 minutes so you know exactly what’s going on. It’ll highlight any irregular heartbeats too.

It stores the last 200 readings for more than one person with the option to track an unlimited number via its smartphone app. That’s perfect for tracking historical changes and checking that nothing unusual is going on. Multi-colored indicator lights show how your reading compares to “normal” blood pressure levels too, so you have instant insight into any changes.

As an added bonus, it also works with Alexa via the Omron Health skill.

Best Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor: Beurer Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor ($80)

The Beurer Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor has one of the clearest displays out there which makes it even more attractive to those looking for a wrist-based blood pressure monitor. Much like the Omron monitor, it averages the last 3 measurements taken to give you a better picture of your blood pressure. Along the way, it also automatically alerts you to any heart rhythm disturbances and displays a warning symbol if anything shows up.

A colored risk indicator shows you where your blood pressure lies on a World Health Organization based scale so you know exactly whether you have a problem or not. In all cases, it’s extremely clear to see with much of that thanks to the clear display that minimizes clutter. Two users can store up to 60 records each, although there’s no app support to further expand such functionality.

Best Budget Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor: HoMedics Automatic Blood Pressure Monitor ($15)

You don’t have to spend a fortune to get an accurate blood pressure monitor. If extensive features aren’t necessary then the HoMedics Automatic Blood Pressure Monitor is perfect for your needs.

The wrist-based monitor detects irregular heartbeats as well as works out the average over the last three readings. The only downside here is that it can only store 30 readings for 2 users at a time, so you can’t track a particularly extensive history of your blood pressure through this device (although nothing is stopping you from writing down the figures elsewhere). Its screen is pretty clear and large too so you can spot what’s going on reasonably well.

Best Budget Upper Arm Monitor: Veratrue Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor ($28)

If an upper arm budget monitor is more what you’re looking for, go with the Veratrue Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor. It costs more than the HoMedics device, but it also tracks more measurements. Two users can record up to 120 measurements over time, so it’s easy to look back on how things change.

Much like all the others, starting is a matter of hitting one button, although the display isn’t quite as simple to look at as others here. Still, the important thing is accuracy and the Veratrue monitor is great at reporting back correctly. It’ll even read out your results via its integrated speaker.

Best Budget Bluetooth Monitor: Greater Goods Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor ($45)

Smartphone connectivity isn’t limited to the most expensive blood pressure monitors. For under $50, you can buy the Greater Goods Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor and benefit from sending measurements to its Balance Health app. The device itself only stores up to 60 records each for 2 users, so it’s important to be able to connect it to your smartphone as well.

Besides that, its display is clear and colorful so it’s easy to figure out. There’s also an irregular heartbeat sensor alert, plus an indicator bar to ensure you can quickly see if your blood pressure is running too high.