Tesla Agrees to Let Other EVs Use Its U.S. Chargers

Confirming its commitment to widespread EV adoption.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

@xguntherc
| 1 min read
A photo of the Tesla Supercharger.
Tesla

Tesla is finally getting ready to open its Supercharger network to other EV brands in the United States. After testing a similar program in select regions for over a year, select stations will open to non-Tesla vehicles throughout the next year.

The news arrived today from both Tesla and the White House, as the Biden administration officially partnered with Tesla, General Motors, Hertz, and other automakers, along with select charging brands, as part of a big initiative to help expand access to EV charging stations.

In a press release, the White House talked about using “private funds to complement federal dollars and putting the nation’s EV charging goals even closer within reach.”

Tesla's 'Magic Dock' Will Allow Other EVs to Use Its Superchargers
RELATEDTesla's 'Magic Dock' Will Allow Other EVs to Use Its Superchargers

Interestingly, it doesn’t sound like Tesla is opening all its charging stations to other EV brands. Instead, only a select few, roughly 7,500 by 2024, will be an option for non-Tesla vehicles. Thankfully, more than half of those are located on highway corridors, at hotels, or by restaurants.

We knew this was coming, but the move is more challenging in the U.S. due to Tesla’s proprietary charging plug. However, it sounds like Tesla will have adapters at most charging stations, allowing all EV drivers to use the charger and pay with the Tesla app.

Additionally, Tesla has bold ambitions to double its charger station count in the U.S. by the end of 2024. This is great news for Tesla owners, as they’ll have more locations to charge from, but it also gives EV buyers a reason to choose something other than a Tesla.

Many Tesla Supercharger stations are already busy, so we’ll have to see if the company can ramp up production to meet growing demands.

via ABC News

