Baseus PowerCombo 65W Charging Station Review: A Powerhouse With Plenty of Perks

If you’ve been looking for a reliable charging hub for your home office or to take with you on your next vacation, the Baseus 65W PowerCombo is an exceptional power station with plenty of ways to re-up your go-to devices. And while it’s not without its hitches, it gets pretty close to perfect.

Here's What We Like An excellent value

Lightweight and portable

Fast-charging USB-C ports

Aggressive power-monitoring and protection

Can position vertically or horizontally And What We Don't Certain ports can be finicky at times

Power cord could be longer

Wireless charging would have been nice

Only available in black

Look and Feel: A Small Footprint You Can Personalize

Dimensions: 2.6 x 4.45 x 2.6in (6.6 x 11.3 x 6.6cm)

2.6 x 4.45 x 2.6in (6.6 x 11.3 x 6.6cm) Weight: 1.18lbs (0.54kg)

1.18lbs (0.54kg) Connections: 1x USB-A, 2x USB-C (port and internal cable), 2x three-prong AC outlets, 1x two-prong AC outlet

The Baseus PowerCombo measures 2.6 inches wide, 4.45 inches tall, 2.6 inches from front to back, and weighs 1.18 pounds. With such a small footprint, it’s easy to place the PowerCombo pretty much anywhere on a computer desk and just as simple to take it on the go. In fact, when it comes to overall portability, I can totally see the PowerCombo becoming a go-to staple for vacations and getaways.

In terms of color, at this time, the PowerCombo is only available in black. This may not be a big deal for some, but when it comes to lighter-colored furniture and decor, the device can stick out like a sore thumb. Even as I write this sentence, my peripheral vision keeps getting grabbed by the PowerCombo, and not because I think it’s cool (and it is), but because its matte-black finish (glossy-black where the USB inputs are) is a blatant contrast to my desk’s white MDF material. And to quote my girlfriend, who has enjoyed the PowerCombo’s stay in our apartment as much as I have:

“I would love something like this for my own desk at some point—just not that color.”

It’s also nice that the PowerCombo’s plug and port layout allows you to position it both vertically and horizontally. And whether it’s standing up or lying on its side, you’ll always have access to the device’s USB-A and USB-C ports, the built-in USB-C lead, and one AC outlet. Just keep in mind that if you decide to go horizontal, you’ll be cutting out one side-facing outlet.

If you opt for a vertical configuration (which is how the product usually appears in marketing images), you’ll have access to each and every AC outlet and USB port. You’ll also be able to use the washable sticky pad that comes with the PowerCombo, which keeps the hub fixed to one spot, and does so really well.

Personally, I wasn’t as big a fan of the vertical placement, though, especially when it came to laptop chargers and desk lamps. With power cords plugged into the left and right sockets, the jutting out of these thicker wires just looked and felt a little too cluttered for my liking.

Power and Charging: Never Worry About Outlets and Ports Again

USB-C Max Wattage: 65W (w/ single port or built-in cable)

65W (w/ single port or built-in cable) USB-A Max Wattage: 60W (w/ single port)

True to the Baseus name, the PowerCombo is a fast-acting and hard-working charge hub, especially when it comes to those USB-C connections (more on these in a moment). The device is outfitted with pretty much every type of plug and port one could need, including three AC outlets (two three-prong, one two-prong), a USB-A port, a USB-C port, and an internally-spooled 2.6-foot USB-C cable.

There’s also a single button on the top of the PowerCombo that’s surrounded by an LED light ring. When powered on, the light will be solid-blue. A slow-pulsing light means the PowerCombo is engaged in high-power charging, while a quick pulse indicates there’s an issue afoot, which could be a power surge (more on this later), short-circuiting, or some other glitch. To turn the PowerCombo on and off, simply press and hold the button.

Now before I even opened the box, I was super-excited to take that spooled-up USB-C for a spin. And whether it’s my need for organized wire management or the 9-year-old inside of me that likes pulling on a thing and watching it retract, that little USB-C sure impressed me. I also appreciated that the head of the cable is slightly magnetized, which keeps it flush against the PowerCombo when not in use.

As far as USB-C charging goes, the PowerCombo can deliver a whopping 65 watts of juice, from both the actual USB-C port or the internal cord. Do keep in mind that the maximum 65W output is only when you use one port at a time though (60W max from the USB-A port when used alone).

If you have something plugged into the output and something connected to the USB-C lead, charging drops to 45W for the built-in wire and 20W for the USB-C output. If you use the USB-C wire and USB-A port at the same time, you’ll get up to 45W from the cable and 18W for the USB-A output. Using the USB-C and USB-A ports at the same time delivers a total of 15W across both connections. And fortunately, that spooled USB-C will still deliver up to 45W, even when both outputs are in use.

So how does this translate to charging up go-to devices like smartphones and laptops? Here’s how things worked for me:

My poor iPhone 12 is often just about to die. When I plugged it into the PowerCombo’s USB-C port (with no other connections used), I was able to go from around 10% battery life to a full charge in about 45 minutes. My other neglected device is my MacBook Pro, which took close to two hours to go from near-dead to totally recharged.

As mentioned, connecting multiple devices at once will result in slower charge times. In the case of my iPhone and MacBook Pro (with the phone plugged into the USB-C port, and the laptop using the USB-C wire), it took about two hours to get my iPhone from red to topped-off green, and a little more than three hours to get my MacBook from empty to full.

You know what would have been cool, though? Wireless charging. I know it’s a small gripe, but considering the impressive range of power-up options that the PowerCombo is capable of, wire-free charging for things like wireless earbuds would have been the icing on the formidable USB-hub cake. But alas, all is still well and good without the frosting.

Power and Voltage Monitoring: A Brilliant Failsafe Design

Along with top-notch USB charging, the entire Baseus PowerCombo is safeguarded by several aggressive power-management systems, protecting the PowerCombo (and your connected devices) from short-circuiting, over- and under-voltage spikes and dips, as well as surge, fire, and grounding protection.

In the event of a power surge, if the PowerCombo detects anything over 1,200 joules, it will automatically shut down (in only 0.1 seconds). The same goes for short-circuiting, which the PowerCombo’s internal smart chip (buttressed by the company’s BDIP tech) will scan for up to 86,400 times per day.

Rest assured: when your gadgets are plugged into the PowerCombo, your tech is in good hands.

A Little Trouble Along the Way

The Baseus PowerCombo is not without its small list of flaws. For starters, I think it could do with a slightly longer power cord. The 5-foot lead will probably work for most, but for my own workstation and the outlet placement in my office, an extra two or three feet would have gone a long way.

Another little gripe is the noise the PowerCombo makes. It’s very subtle, but if you’re the kind of person that picks up on higher frequencies and can’t ignore them once you do, let me warn you that the PowerCombo produces a quiet but audible chirping sound whenever it’s plugged in. It doesn’t even have to be powered on. And speaking of power, allow me to share an odd bit of business.

For whatever reason, sometimes the PowerCombo just didn’t feel like charging my girlfriend’s second-gen AirPods case. And it didn’t matter whether she used the USB-A or USB-C ports. Regardless of the output, it was a crapshoot as to whether or not we could charge her AirPods, and this was the only device we encountered this issue with.

Should You Buy the Baseus 65W PowerCombo Charging Station?

To answer the question in the heading: most definitely. From its incredible array of charging and power capabilities to its portable design and excellent failsafe features, the Baseus 65W PowerCombo is a great investment for your office, any outlet- or port-starved room in your home, and a must-have for travelers.