What’s more, in-car FM transmitters can even supply talking points between drivers and passengers for long-distance journeys. The best in-car FM transmitters can facilitate hands-free calling allowing you to safely take your calls without taking your hands or mind off the wheels. Also, built-in mics with noise cancellation ensure crisp clear communication.

What to Look For in an In-Car FM Transmitter

We’ve got the best in-car FM transmitters lined up and here’s what we looked out for while picking (you should do the same).

FM Transmitter : Just as its name implies, an in-car FM transmitter is first and foremost an FM transmitter with a bunch of other extras such as USB ports (for music and charging), handsfree calling, and built-in mics with noise-cancellation, among others.

: Just as its name implies, an in-car FM transmitter is first and foremost an FM transmitter with a bunch of other extras such as USB ports (for music and charging), handsfree calling, and built-in mics with noise-cancellation, among others. Card Slots: USB/TF/SD : The best in-car FM transmitters support USB flash disks, TF cards, or SD cards, including MP3 and MP4 players. This allows you to enjoy your favorite playlist irrespective of storage. They also support a wide range of music formats.

: The best in-car FM transmitters support USB flash disks, TF cards, or SD cards, including MP3 and MP4 players. This allows you to enjoy your favorite playlist irrespective of storage. They also support a wide range of music formats. Charging Function : The best in-car FM transmitters also double as USB car chargers allowing you to charge your iOS or Android phones on the go. This is an important feature if you stream over Bluetooth.

: The best in-car FM transmitters also double as USB car chargers allowing you to charge your iOS or Android phones on the go. This is an important feature if you stream over Bluetooth. Bluetooth Connectivity : Speaking of Bluetooth connectivity, it is one of the most important features found in the best in-car FM transmitters. This allows you to stream music via your car stereo as well as take calls hands-free.

: Speaking of Bluetooth connectivity, it is one of the most important features found in the best in-car FM transmitters. This allows you to stream music via your car stereo as well as take calls hands-free. Built-In Mic with Noise Cancellation: Speaking of hands-free calling, it is made possible by Bluetooth connectivity and enhanced by built-in mics with noise-cancellation features for interference-free calls (over Bluetooth and while driving).

Best Overall: NULAXY KM18 Wireless In-Car Bluetooth FM Transmitter

Pros ✓ Radio frequency range of 80.75 to 108.0 MHz with Bluetooth, USB/TF/SD, and charging support

Radio frequency range of 80.75 to 108.0 MHz with Bluetooth, USB/TF/SD, and charging support ✓ Flexible rotatable gooseneck for 360 degrees positioning with LCD backlight

Flexible rotatable gooseneck for 360 degrees positioning with LCD backlight ✓ Built-in mic with noise cancellation for crisp clear calls and 12 to 24 Volts input Cons ✗ Poor LCD contrast during daytime

As far as wireless in-car FM transmitters are concerned, NULAXY KM18 Wireless In-Car Bluetooth FM Transmitter is one of the best. It’s our top favorite and our number-one pick for the best in-car FM transmitter. It has a radio frequency range of 87.5 to 108.0MHz ensuring that you can tune in to your favorite channel on the go with Bluetooth V5.0 support. It has a 1.44-inch LCD display that showcases channel information, music metadata, car battery voltage, etc.

Its flexible rotatable gooseneck allows you to rotate for the best viewing angle. The LCD backlight also comes in handy at night. It supports TF/SD cards with an AUX input device interface, and doubles as a car charger. With Nulaxy Noise-Cancellation, road noise is dampened for crisp clear HD audio even in hands-free mode. It works with 12 to 24-Volt vehicles, measures 6.4 x 4.9 x 2.1 inches, and weighs 0.8 ounces.

Best Overall NULAXY KM18 Wireless In-Car Bluetooth FM Transmitter The NULAXY KM18 Wireless In-Car Bluetooth FM Transmitter is by far one of the best in-car FM transmitters money can buy.

Best Multi-Port (USB): LENCENT BT23 In-Car FM Transmitter

Pros ✓ Radio frequency range of 88.1 to 107.9 MHz with three dedicated USB ports including a type-C port

Radio frequency range of 88.1 to 107.9 MHz with three dedicated USB ports including a type-C port ✓ Fast charging 20-Watt PD and 18 Watt QC 3.0 ports

Fast charging 20-Watt PD and 18 Watt QC 3.0 ports ✓ Voice Navigation support with Siri and Google Assistant and dancing lights Cons ✗ Bass output can be better

With up to three dedicated USB ports, the LENCENT BT23 In-Car FM Transmitter is our number one pick for the best multi-port in-car FM transmitter. It comes with dual USB and one type-C port to fast-charge multiple devices at once. This includes a 20-Watt PD and an 18-Watt QC 3.0 fast-charging port. It also has an AUX input device interface and doubles as a universal car charger. It has a sizeable backlit LCD display showing key on-screen information even at night.

It has a frequency range of 88.1 to 107.9 MHz, a 3-meter FM transmission distance, and supports Bluetooth V5.0 up to 10 meters. It has a built-in mic with noise-cancellation capabilities (great for hands-free calling), supports SD cards up to 64 GB, MP3, WMA, WAV, and FLAC formats with lossless Hi-Fi deep bass, and dancing lights. It also supports Voice Navigation as well as Siri and Google Assistant (You can launch Google Assistant with Siri). This 2.46-ouncer works with 12 to 24-Volt vehicles and measures 3.9 x 2.24 x 2.05 inches.

Best Multi-Port (USB) LENCENT BT23 In-Car FM Transmitter If you want an in-car FM transmitter with multiple USB ports (up to three), then get the LENCENT BT23 In-Car Multi-Port FM Transmitter.

Best Budget: IMDEN C57 In-Car FM Transmitter

Pros ✓ Budget-friendly with dual USB ports with QC 3.0 fast-charging support

Budget-friendly with dual USB ports with QC 3.0 fast-charging support ✓ Built-in HD mic with CVC noise cancellation technology

Built-in HD mic with CVC noise cancellation technology ✓ Smart voice Navigation Cons ✗ Small crowded display

The fact that you have a limited budget should not limit you from enjoying the benefits of an in-car FM transmitter. Thanks to the IMDEN C57 In-Car FM Transmitter, our best budget in-car FM transmitter, you can now own one for a fraction of the cost. This budget-friendly FM transmitter features dual USB ports with QC 3.0 fast-charging capabilities that allow you to quickly and efficiently charge your compatible devices

It comes with a built-in HD mic featuring CVC noise-cancellation technology. This helps to dampen road noise and allows you to take and make crispy clear hands-free calls. Although it has a smaller display, it is still able to maximize it showing you all the key information about your FM selection, music playing, and even your car battery voltage. In low-light conditions, the LCD backlight kicks in. It supports Smart Voice Navigation and doubles as a Smart Car Locator. It measures 1.9 x 2.9 x 4.4 inches and weighs 2.89 ounces.

Best Budget IMDEN C57 In-Car FM Transmitter The IMDEN In-Car FM Transmitter is budget-friendly allowing you to enjoy premium in-car infotainment at a very affordable price.

Best Large Display with EQ: GUANDA RM100 In-Car FM Transmitter

Pros ✓ Larger 1.8-inch display with EQ, QC 3.0 port, 3.5-millimeter audio jack, and aux-in port

Larger 1.8-inch display with EQ, QC 3.0 port, 3.5-millimeter audio jack, and aux-in port ✓ Bluetooth/SD/TF card support with built-in noise-canceling mic

Bluetooth/SD/TF card support with built-in noise-canceling mic ✓ Tuner with ability to tune in to same frequency with car radio even on blank channel Cons ✗ Possible static upon powering up

Small digital devices often come with smaller displays that may cause you to strain. Whereas popular in-car FM transmitters like the NULAXY come with a 1.44-inch display, the GUANDA RM 100 In-Car FM Transmitter comes fitted with a 1.8-inch color display with EQ and a flexibly adjustable gooseneck. It’s our best in-car FM transmitter recommendation for those who like larger displays. It supports Bluetooth connectivity, has a QC 3.0 port, a 3.5-millimeter audio jack, and supports SD/TF cards with a solid sound output. It also does not require batteries.

The GUANDA In-Car FM Transmitter has up to four different play modes (Bluetooth, AUX port, microSD card, and USB). With noise-cancellation, dampness is reduced, including road noise. It comes with a built-in microphone that makes hands-free calling a breeze. It has a special feature that allows you to tune in to the same frequency as your car radio even on a blank channel. Its other USB port (5 Volts, 2.4 Amperes) doubles as a smart charger with over-current, over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuit protections.

Best Large Display with EQ GUANDA RM100 In-Car FM Transmitter The GUANDA RM100 In-Car FM Transmitter produces powerful high-quality sound output and comes with a large display as well as an FM tuner.

Best Compact: LIHAN HY82 In-Car FM Transmitter

Pros ✓ Compact in-car FM transmitter for size-conscious users

Compact in-car FM transmitter for size-conscious users ✓ Stream/play music from your phone, tablet, TF card, MP3/MP4 player, or USB flash disk

Stream/play music from your phone, tablet, TF card, MP3/MP4 player, or USB flash disk ✓ Built-in microphone for hands-free calling with anti-interference and CVC listening support Cons ✗ Too compact for folks with long or large fingers

While the GUANDA RM100 is big on display, the LIHAN HY82 In-Car FM Transmitter is our top pick for the best compact in-car FM transmitter. It allows you to easily stream/play music from your phone, tablet, TF card, MP3/MP4 player, or USB flash disk to your car stereo. Whether parked or driving, this versatile in-car FM transmitter will keep you both informed and entertained. It also features dual USB charging ports (including a smart 3.1 Amperes charger and a 1.0 Amperes charger), as well as a Voltmeter, and LED light indicators.

It can support USB flash disks or TF cards of up to 32GB max each. It supports three play modes including Bluetooth play (with Bluetooth V5.0), TF card play, and USB play in that order. Supported music formats include MP3, MP4, and WMA. Once powered on, it will automatically connect previously paired devices and can automatically switch between music and calling modes. It features a built-in microphone for hands-free calling with anti-interference and CVC listening support. It measures 3.3 x 2.12 x 1.83 inches and weighs 0.2 ounces.