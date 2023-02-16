Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
AmberPro by LatticeWork Review: A Solid NAS Device With a Few Hiccups
BLUETTI AC200MAX Expandable Power Station Review: Heavy, Pricey, and Worth It
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Paramount+ Will Get More Expensive in 2023

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Paramount plus app on a Samsung smart TV
Jason Fitzpatrick / Review Geek

2023 is the year of streaming price hikes. HBO Max, FuboTV, and Amazon Music have raised their prices this year, with Disney+ and YouTube Premium setting the trend in 2022. Now Paramount+ plans to raise its premium tier from $9.99 to $11.99 and its ad plan from $4.99 to $5.99, Variety reports.

Paramount+ is a Waste of Money and I Shouldn't Have Subscribed
RELATEDParamount+ is a Waste of Money and I Shouldn't Have Subscribed

The reported price hike plan comes amid economic woes for both the streaming platform and the media production industry as a whole. Paramount Global’s Q4 earning report shows that the company intends to write down $1.5 billion due to its recent integration of Showtime into the Paramount+ streaming platform. The company also acknowledged that it would have negative free cash flow in 2023. Furthermore, Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish conceded that the company is facing significant headwinds and that 2023 won’t be an overly profitable year for the entertainment giant.

However, don’t adjust your monthly budget just for the price hike just yet. While company executives have stated the price hikes are planned, they haven’t said exactly when, just that they’re coming in 2023.

Source: Variety

 

READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »