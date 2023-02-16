Buying Guides
News

Order the OnePlus 11 Today for a Free Storage Upgrade

The new OnePlus 11 is powerful and affordable.

| 2 min read
OnePlus 11 in Black and Green.
OnePlus

Following its launch event earlier this month, the impressive new OnePlus 11 5G flagship phone is available everywhere starting today. You’ll get a big 6.7-inch 120Hz display and specs similar to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, starting at only $699. Plus, you’ll get a free storage upgrade if you order now.

OnePlus is back to its old ways. By that, I mean the company delivered a well-rounded flagship smartphone with all the latest bells and whistles, yet it doesn’t cost anywhere near $1,000 like other phones. More importantly, OnePlus brought back the fan-favorite alert slider.

The new OnePlus 11 5G is a seriously powerful phone for those not keeping track. You’ll get a massive 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, Android 13, a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging, not to mention a puck of three Hasselblad cameras around the back.

Front and back of the OnePlus 11 5G phone.
OnePlus

Like any phone released lately, it still packs an under-display fingerprint scanner, a small cutout in the top left of the screen for the 16MP selfie camera, stereo speakers, and USB-C. The cameras are quite capable, too, with a 50MP primary sensor, a 32MP telephoto, and 48MP ultrawide lens.

The OnePlus 11 comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for only $699, making it $100 less than the smaller Galaxy S23 from Samsung. However, for a limited time, you can get a free upgrade to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of USF4.0 storage. That deal is available from OnePlus, Amazon, Best Buy, and others. It comes in Eternal Black or Titan Green colors.

You have until February 22nd to get a free storage upgrade from OnePlus, and then it goes back to 128GB. However, Amazon and Best Buy are offering the freebie for a few more days, which ends on February 26th.

Regularly, the higher 256GB storage option is $799, which is still a solid deal considering the rest of its competition. And now that OnePlus guarantees four years of software updates, this high-end yet affordable phone will get upgrades throughout Android 17.

While the OnePlus 11 5G is already available in select regions, you can get one starting February 16th in the U.S. with support for all major carriers. Additionally, the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are available for those interested. So, grab a fancy new phone and some earbuds from our links below.

OnePlus 11 5G | 16GB RAM+256GB US Factory Unlocked

The new OnePlus 11 5G has it all: a huge screen, tons of power, a slew of cameras, and super-fast charging. Buy one today.

Amazon

$699.99
$799.99 Save 13%

OnePlus

Best Buy

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are in-ear earbuds with best-in-class ANC, spatial audio, and up to 39-hour battery life. Grab a pair today for $179.

Amazon

$179.99
 

