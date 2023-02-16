Buying Guides
8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

News

The Google Home App Now Doubles as an Xbox Remote

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A closeup of the Xbox Series X
Corbin Davenport / Review Geek

Need to control your Xbox without a gamepad? The Google Home app now doubles as an Xbox remote control, with touch navigation features, a power button, and volume controls. Of course, if you’ve already set up the Xbox or SmartGlass mobile apps, this feature may be unnecessary.

Microsoft brought Google Assistant compatibility to the Xbox in 2019. This update simply adds Google Home in-app controls to the mix. The interface is similar to what you’ll see in the Xbox and SmartGlass apps—a touchscreen directional pad, power settings, navigational buttons, and dedicated controls to play, pause, fast-forward, or rewind movies.

Xbox controls in the Google Home app.
Microsoft
How to Control Your Xbox One with Google Assistant
RELATEDHow to Control Your Xbox One with Google Assistant

Pairing the Xbox with Google Assistant is a simple task. Just open the Google Home app, select “Add,” go to “Set up Device,” and choose “Have Something Already Set Up.” You can then search for your Xbox console. From there, sign in with the Microsoft account you use on your console.

To clarify, this feature works with the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S console generations. But you will need to install the February 2023 update on your console. This update adds some other fun stuff to the mix, most notably a power-management feature that reduces the impact of an Xbox’s standby mode.

Source: Microsoft

