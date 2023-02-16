Buying Guides
Razer’s BlackWidow V4 Pro Keyboard Is a Command Center for Your PC

So many keys!

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
The Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro on a desk with tons of RGB lighting.
Razer

Forget all that Tenkeyless nonsense! Razer just launched the BlackWidow V4 Pro, a monstrous mechanical keyboard with an expanded control layout and dozens of premium features. It’s big, it’s beautiful, and it clocks in at a cool $230.

Predictably, the BlackWidow V4 Pro uses a full keyboard layout with a numpad. But it also adds eight programmable macro keys to the mix (three of which are located on the edge of the chassis), a suite of media controls, and a multi-function control dial. This dial is pretty neat—when pressed, it swaps to a different function, which can be differentiated by the RGB backlight.

Another photo of the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro's keyboard layout.
Razer
The front of the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro, which is massive, by the way.
Razer
The underside of the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro, plus its three USB ports.
Razer
The BlackWidow V4 Pro offers per-key RGB programming, plus five custom user profiles. So, not only can you differentiate your macro keys using RGB lighting, but you can quickly swap between unique macro functions using the profiles feature.

Under the hood, Razer promises an 8,000Hz polling rate, and it offers a choice of Green Clicky (tactile) or Yellow Linear (quiet) switches. These switches don’t appear to be hot-swappable, unfortunately. (Note that these switches are made by Razer, though they’re rated for 100 million keypresses, just like Cherry MX switches.)

And here’s something weird; Razer’s new keyboard has two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. The first USB-C port allows you to connect this keyboard to your computer. But the second USB-C port acts as a passthrough for the USB-A jack, which you can use for a mouse, USB drive, or another accessory.

Razer’s BlackWidow V4 Pro is available today for $230. Again, you have a choice of Green Clicky or Yellow Linear switches, which don’t appear to be hot-swappable.

