Buy ‘Skyrim’ Again, This Time as a Board Game

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.

Modiphius Entertainment

The endlessly remastered Skyrim is now available in an all-new format—a large board game. Available today, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – The Adventure Game mirrors the freeform and open-world format of the hit video game, though it’s technically a prequel story.

Created by Modiphius Entertainment, Skyrim – The Adventure Game promises endless replayability through branching storylines, hidden mysteries, and a free-roaming playstyle. Players can enjoy a solo mode or bring in three friends to go on a cooperative adventure.

The board and cards for the Skyrim board game.
Modiphius Entertainment
A shot of several figures on the board of the Skyrim board game.
Modiphius Entertainment
A box of Skyrim cards.
Modiphius Entertainment
Custom Skyrim dice for the board game.
Modiphius Entertainment
A figure of a Khajiit from the Skyrim board game.
Modiphius Entertainment
You can tiptoe through this board game, though as all Skyrim players know, you get the most fun from exploring. Different narratives are strewn throughout the tabletop world, delivered by a ton of unique cards. Experiencing all of these stories requires multiple playthroughs, as some story options disappear based on your in-game actions.

And, interestingly, the game includes figures that match all the races of Skyrim—a Khajiit, a Nord, and so on. You get to do plenty of strategic fighting, which helps you move the story along, gain experience points, unlock treasure, and upgrade your equipment.

Modiphius’ Skyrim – The Adventure Game is available today for $140. If you’re willing to dedicate a coffee table to this game, it’ll give you an exciting new adventure through one of the most iconic video game worlds.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim -- The Adventure Game

Like the Skyrim video game, this board game features an open world with branching storylines and endless replayability. Play it solo or drag your friends along for the journey.

Amazon

$125.98
$139.99 Save 10%

