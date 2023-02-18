Traeger’s New Ironwood Pellet Grill Packs Flavorful Smart Features

If you’re looking for a new grill to cook steaks, smoke meats, and enjoy a BBQ during the upcoming warm summer months, you’ll want to check out Traeger’s latest Ironwood pellet grill lineup. It comes in two sizes and is packed full of features to help grill masters get the best flavors.

When you think of a pellet grill, Traeger instantly comes to mind, and with good reason. The brand has been around since the 80s and consistently releases great options. And while the previous Ironwood line had a lot to offer, the new Traeger Ironwood and Ironwood XL have an updated design and several features typically reserved for its more expensive grills.

For those familiar with Traeger, the “Timberline” model was revamped last year with smart features, Wi-Fi, and a full-color touchscreen display to control all your temps and times. Now, many of those upgrades are trickling down to more affordable models.

The new Traeger Ironwood replaced the previous 650, while the Ironwood XL is one of the biggest yet, with a 924 square-inch cooking surface. Not only do both new pellet grills have a color LCD, but you’ll enjoy Traeger’s Super Smoke mode for those with a smokey pallet and Traeger Downdraft Exhaust modes.

With Traeger’s Smart Combustion technology, there’s a new precision temperature control dial that helps maintain precise and even temperatures through the entire surface, not to mention “WiFIRE” technology, with each grill having Wi-Fi built in. Pair it with the Traeger app to monitor and change temps from your phone, find recipes, and more.

Better yet, that Wi-Fi-enabled touchscreen works with Alexa or Google Assistant, so you don’t have to get up from your patio chair or put that cold beverage down. Instead, shout some instructions to start a timer or increase temps.

The Ironwood line comes with a second wired meat thermometer, giving you more options and detailed information about whatever is cooking inside. Plus, this new line has the same EZ-Clean Grease & Ash Keg feature that Timberline grills have, making cleanup easier than ever.

And finally, a built-in “pellet sensor” will alert you when fuel is getting low, so you’re always ready to add some smokey flavor to that tri-tip or brisket. The new Traeger Ironwood and Ironwood XL are available now for $1,799 and $1,999. And while that’s certainly a high price tag and a bit more than the previous Ironwood generation, these pack tons of technology for the price.