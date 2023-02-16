Tesla Recalls 360K Vehicles Following Self-Driving Investigation

Tesla is no stranger to “recalls,” especially when that recall is nothing more than a software update. However, the latest one is more extensive than usual. This week we learned that the NHTSA forced Tesla to recall more than 362,000 vehicles over its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) alerted the automaker about an investigation into its driver assistance system. Regulators say FSD doesn’t obey certain traffic and safety laws, which could potentially lead to a crash.

According to the recall report, 362,758 vehicles in the United States using the FSD beta software will need a software update. The recall covers 2016-2023 Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles equipped with FSD Beta software.

Reading through the investigation, regulators say that Tesla’s software may turn through certain intersections during a “stale yellow traffic light,” may adjust its speed while traveling through certain variable speed zones, and could make lane changes out of some turn-only lanes to continue going straight.

Furthermore, the NHTSA said, “the system may respond insufficiently to changes in posted speed limits or not adequately account for the driver’s adjustment of the vehicle’s speed to exceed posted speed limits.”

Tesla recalled its FSD software in 2022 for rolling through stop signs under select scenarios, and it sounds like owners can expect a similar over-the-air software update to fix complaints raised by the NHTSA.

Tesla consistently releases new FSD beta software with improvements to handle driving conditions, and many of those conditions were mentioned by the NHTSA. It sounds like Tesla disagreed with the NHTSA’s findings but chose to recall its vehicles anyways.

As usual, all owners need to do is wait for an update. In the coming weeks, Tesla will issue an easy over-the-air software upgrade to affected vehicles that should improve how the FSD Beta handles certain situations.