News

Arlo Extends Support for Older Cameras, Reversing Previous Plans

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

The Arlo Pro 2 camera on a gray background.
Arlo

Arlo is extending software support and seven-day cloud video storage for legacy cameras, which were initially scheduled to reach end-of-life in 2023 and 2024. This comes as welcome news to longtime Arlo users, who now have some extra time to replace their old cameras or doorbells.

Late last year, Arlo announced a retroactive EOL (end of life) policy that affects many of its older cameras. Customers were disappointed to hear that software support for older cameras would come to an end, and they were frustrated by Arlo’s decision to cut off its free seven-day cloud storage feature, which is exclusive to legacy products (new Arlo cameras require a subscription for cloud storage).

But Matthew McRae, the CEO of Arlo, is making a course correction. He now states that “users who currently have 7-day storage service will continue to receive that service uninterrupted,” and is delaying the EOL for legacy products.

So, the Arlo Wire-Free Camera and Arlo Pro Camera, which were intially set to reach EOL on April 1st, will now lose software support on July 1st of 2023. Email notifications for motion detection and 911 Emergency Calling will also reach EOL on this date.

Arlo’s Pro 2-series devices, plus the Arlo Q and Q+, the Arlo Baby, Arlo Security Lights, and Audio Doorbell will be retired on January 1st of 2025. This is a year later than initially planned. Note that all of these devices will (supposedly) offer seven-day cloud storage after the EOL date.

There’s a few things that you should keep in mind, for better or worse. First, Arlo cannot guarantee the repair or replacement of any legacy camera, as it’s running short on old hardware. And more importantly, software support for these cameras includes security patches. Even if Arlo’s legacy cameras (and seven-day cloud storage) continue to work after the EOL date, I strongly suggest that you stop using them and make an upgrade.

Without software support, smart devices are vulnerable to hackers. And you don’t want anybody hacking your security cameras. Thankfully, the new EOL policy extends software support for Arlo’s legacy devices, so you’ve got some time to figure things out.

Source: Arlo 

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
