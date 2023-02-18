Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
AmberPro by LatticeWork Review: A Solid NAS Device With a Few Hiccups
BLUETTI AC200MAX Expandable Power Station Review: Heavy, Pricey, and Worth It
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

RAM Hints at Midsize Electric Truck Coming Soon

A Dakota-like EV is in the works.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Ram Revolution electric truck concept.
Stellantis

While RAM trucks are a bit behind the competition regarding electrification, the company recently announced its new 1500 REV. Stellantis isn’t wasting any time, either, as we’re hearing a new midsize truck similar to the Dakota is in the works.

According to MotorTrend, RAM and Stellantis will reportedly show off a new electric truck to dealers in March. It’s not the 1500 REV, but a smaller compact truck. Mind you, it’ll only be a concept, but the idea is to get feedback and “see if it is the right truck.”

The Dodge Dakota was a popular pickup taking on the Tacoma, Ranger, and others, but it was discontinued in 2011. We’ve heard rumors about a comeback for years, but that never happened. It sounds like RAM thinks the switch to electrification could be an ideal opportunity.

8 Amazing Rivian R1T Electric Truck Features
RELATED8 Amazing Rivian R1T Electric Truck Features

And while we’re not sure if what’s coming next will carry the Dakota name, it’ll likely be similar in size. Currently, there’s the big F-150 Lightning EV, the almost-midsize Rivian R1T, Hummer’s EV, and Chevy has an electric Silverado coming soon.

Unfortunately, we don’t know anything about the vehicle, at least not yet. RAM could offer a smaller electric truck to compete with something like the Ford Maverick, which is barely a truck, or go all-in with a fully capable 4×4 midsize pickup.

That said, the new full-size RAM 1500 REV isn’t coming out until 2024, so we can’t imagine this second model arriving anytime soon. By that, I mean it won’t hit the streets until sometime in late 2024 or early 2025. We’ll have to wait and see.

via MotorTrend

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »