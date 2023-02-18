RAM Hints at Midsize Electric Truck Coming Soon

While RAM trucks are a bit behind the competition regarding electrification, the company recently announced its new 1500 REV. Stellantis isn’t wasting any time, either, as we’re hearing a new midsize truck similar to the Dakota is in the works.

According to MotorTrend, RAM and Stellantis will reportedly show off a new electric truck to dealers in March. It’s not the 1500 REV, but a smaller compact truck. Mind you, it’ll only be a concept, but the idea is to get feedback and “see if it is the right truck.”

The Dodge Dakota was a popular pickup taking on the Tacoma, Ranger, and others, but it was discontinued in 2011. We’ve heard rumors about a comeback for years, but that never happened. It sounds like RAM thinks the switch to electrification could be an ideal opportunity.

And while we’re not sure if what’s coming next will carry the Dakota name, it’ll likely be similar in size. Currently, there’s the big F-150 Lightning EV, the almost-midsize Rivian R1T, Hummer’s EV, and Chevy has an electric Silverado coming soon.

Unfortunately, we don’t know anything about the vehicle, at least not yet. RAM could offer a smaller electric truck to compete with something like the Ford Maverick, which is barely a truck, or go all-in with a fully capable 4×4 midsize pickup.

That said, the new full-size RAM 1500 REV isn’t coming out until 2024, so we can’t imagine this second model arriving anytime soon. By that, I mean it won’t hit the streets until sometime in late 2024 or early 2025. We’ll have to wait and see.