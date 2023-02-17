Google Assistant Forgot How to Play the Radio Somehow

If your Google Nest speaker or smart device is struggling to stream music and radio stations lately, you’re not alone. It looks like Google Assistant forgot how to play the radio, whether from a voice command or Google Home routines.

Countless complaints on Reddit state that when asking Google Assistant to play a radio station on Pandora, iHeartRadio, Tune-In, or SiriusXM, it responds with, “Sorry, I didn’t understand.” This appears to happen when a user tries to play a radio station rather than an individual song or artist.

According to 9to5Google, this isn’t a new problem, either. Users on the Google Nest forum have shared similar complaints recently, with some more than a month old. Again, these problems stem from Google Assistant-compatible devices unable to play radio stations.

Users are experiencing problems asking the Assistant to play stations with their voice or through a Google Home routine. And considering it’s not one streaming service but multiple suggests something else is wrong.

I’ve run into similar problems on my Klipsch The Three speaker, not to mention random disconnects from Wi-Fi and other persistent Google Home routine issues. We’re also seeing users on Reddit complain that routines aren’t working with specific speaker groups or rooms and other random issues.

From the sounds of things, the Google Assistant and routines aren’t playing nice with the radio, and we’re not sure why. Google has yet to acknowledge the problem, but we’ll report back once we know more.