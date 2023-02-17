Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission.
‘Star Trek’ Fan Creates Interactive LCARS-Themed Website

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom's Guide, and business.com.

1 min read
Project RITOS version of LCARS with blue color scheme.
Project RITOS

LCARS is the fictional computer operating system used by Starfleet starships in several Star Trek TV shows and films. The system is currently displayed in the animated comedy Trek series Lower Decks. Now, one intrepid fan has adapted the Lower Decks version of LCARS into a “crazy fan project:” Project RITOS.

RITOS is a webpage that recreates the LCARS system. It’s a fun little site to poke around on. But, since this is just a recreation, there’s no actual functionality you can incorporate onto your computer. As the RITOS About page states, you just “point & click & watch. There are no goals nor wrong thing to do here. It’s just a mindless site.”

It may be mindless, but it’s also a faithful recreation of the LCARS system as depicted not just in Star Trek: Lower Decks but also in The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, and Voyager. Users can click around into various displays that show crew quarters, a ship map of the Cerritos (the Federation starship in Lower Decks), JWST (James Webb Space Telescope) images, and a Sick Bay screen. There are plenty of fun things to click on and little easter eggs to uncover for dedicated Trek fans.

Additionally, you can customize this LCARS interactive display to your personal style and tastes. In addition to changing the color scheme, visitors to the website can even rename the ship, change its Starfleet registry number, and change the starship class on LCARS is on from the default U.S.S. Cerritos. There are even some presets for other ships from Lower Decks, including the U.S.S. Merced, U.S.S. Oakland, U.S.S. Carlsbad, U.S.S. Inglewood, BMBF II, and SB Yamato.

And while this web interface is a fun time-waster for Trek fans, if you want to take it to the next level, you can try out what an even more intrepid fan did and connect it to a Rasberry Pi system to make your whole home feel like a 24th century Federation starship.

