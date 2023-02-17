Buying Guides
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra Launches Today, Here Are the Best Deals

| 2 min read
Person holding the back of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Green
Justin Duino / Review Geek

The pre-order period is over—Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra has officially launched. This excellent flagship phone achieved a near-perfect score in our review, and you can buy it at a huge discount for a limited time.

Customers who want to stick with their existing carrier will find the best Galaxy S23 Ultra deals at Samsung’s website. The company is offering discounts up to $750 with an eligible trade-in, bringing the S23 Ultra’s price down to just $450. (Note that this is Samsung’s promotion for an unlocked Galaxy S23 Ultra. If you purchase a carrier-locked phone through Samsung, you could save up to $1,000 with a trade-in.)

Additionally, Samsung will give you an eCertificate up to $100 when you trade in an eligible device. And your purchase of an S23 Ultra (or any S23-series phone) includes a 30% coupon for the Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Verizon, for its part, may give you $800 toward a Galaxy S23-series phone. It’ll even throw in a free Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Tab S7 FE! But this requires a trade-in (or a new line) on a 5G Unlimited plan. Customers who switch to Verizon for this promotion will get a $200 gift card, and for a limited time, Verizon offers 20% off Galaxy S23 cases and screen protectors.

Customers at T-Mobile can save $800 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra when adding a new line on Magenta MAX. And if you’re a new customer, you get an extra $200 for each line you switch to T-Mobile. It’s a pretty solid offer, especially if you’re switching from another carrier’s unlimited data plan, as T-Mobile is one of the more affordable postpaid options.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: The Total Package...Again
And AT&T will give you up to $1,000 in bill credits when you trade in a Samsung Galaxy S, Note, or Z-series smartphone from any year or in any condition. That’s a pretty simple deal! AT&T says that this credits will apply to your bill beginning three months after your device is traded in.

These are limited-time promotions that will end before March of 2023. If you want the Galaxy S23 Ultra, I suggest making the upgrade today. Or, save yourself some money and buy last year’s model, as it’s still a fantastic device.

Score a discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with an eligible device trade-in.

