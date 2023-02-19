Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
AmberPro by LatticeWork Review: A Solid NAS Device With a Few Hiccups
BLUETTI AC200MAX Expandable Power Station Review: Heavy, Pricey, and Worth It
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Tile Threatens Would-Be Stalkers With Million Dollar Fine

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Tile Mate (2020) 2-Pack - Bluetooth Tracker
Tile Mate

Bluetooth trackers like AirTags and Tile are a great way to keep track of your stuff. But they can be misused in a variety of ways, including stalking. However, anti-stalking steps often thwart anti-theft features because both involve privately tracking the device. Tile thinks it’s found a solution.

This week, Tile announced “Anti-Theft Mode” for its devices. This new mode allows Tile users to track their devices privately when they suspect it’s in possession of a thief. Normally, Tile trackers can be detected by anyone using Tile’s Scan and Secure feature, which allows people to find any Tile tracker within their immediate vicinity. However, while this may be good for potential stalking victims, as it allows them to detect unwanted tracking devices, it also benefits thieves by enabling them to find and disable legitimate trackers on the victim’s property. Scan and Secure could also be misused by thieves to locate potentially valuable items.

Can You Use Apple AirTags With Cats and Dogs?
RELATEDCan You Use Apple AirTags With Cats and Dogs?

Tile believes its come to a compromise on this conundrum. In order to activate Anti-Theft Mode, users must register their device to their identity using a government-issued ID, submit a biometric scan, and agree to be subject to a $1,000,000 fine if they are convicted in a court of law for stalking using a Tile-enabled device. Additionally, users must acknowledge that Tile may disclose personal information to law enforcement to “aid aid in the investigation and prosecution of suspected stalking.”

Tile’s chief competitor in this space, Apple’s AirTags, offers a different solution to the stalking-theft balance. All AirTags are only visible to the Apple user whose AppleID the device is registered to. However, there are several methods for AirTags to alert potential stalking victims that they might be being tracked. For example, their iPhone will notify them when it detects an unknown AirTag following them around. Plus, AirTags that have been away from their owner longer than 24 hours will start chirping. Again, both features help alert those who may be being stalked but also alert thieves to the existence of the tracker.

Source: PR Newswire

Best Bluetooth Tracker Overall

Tile Mate

Tile's most well-known product is a solid, affordable Bluetooth tracker that supports all smartphones.

Amazon

$24.99
 

Best Buy

$19.99
$24.99 Save 20%

Target

$19.99
$24.99 Save 20%

READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »