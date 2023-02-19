Anker Recalls 535 Power Bank Over Fire Risk

Select Anker 535 Power Banks pose a potential fire risk, according to a recall notice issued by the company. This is due to a fault that impacts a “small number” of Anker 535 Power Banks with the model number A1366.

If you own this portable battery, check for model number A1366 on its reverse side. Units that use a different model number are not involved in this recall. As explained by Anker, customers should stop using their A1366 batteries immediately and look for safe disposal options in their area. (Select retail stores, including Best Buy and Home Depot, offer battery recycling services for free. Lithium-ion batteries should never be thrown into the garbage.)

You can also submit some paperwork to Anker for a refund. That said, the company requires proof of purchase and an order number. If you can’t find proof of purchase, I suggest reaching out to the company’s customer service.

In case you’re wondering, this recall is in response to a Maryland house fire. Officials say that this fire likely originated from an Anker 535 Power Bank, which sat in a suitcase without any electronics. (Thankfully, no one was injured. The family saw the fire and evacuated their home.)

Anker issued this recall voluntarily, and it’s working with the government to streamline the recall process.