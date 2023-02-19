Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
AmberPro by LatticeWork Review: A Solid NAS Device With a Few Hiccups
BLUETTI AC200MAX Expandable Power Station Review: Heavy, Pricey, and Worth It
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Why Is Tesla Testing a Cybertruck with LiDAR Sensors?

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Tesla Cybertruck spotted with lidar sensors for testing.
Twitter

Tesla is busy testing several different Cybertruck prototypes ahead of a full-scale production later this summer. This week, a Tesla Semi prototype and a Cybertruck were spotted in California with big new LiDAR sensors strapped to the front. Still, we’re not expecting LiDAR on the production model.

In 2021, Tesla ditched LiDAR (light detection and range) sensors in favor of its camera systems and “Tesla Vision” for self-driving, autopilot, and other features. So, why is Tesla testing LiDAR sensors on the Cybertruck and Semi?

Tesla semi testing lidar
@klwtts on Twitter

Well, we’re not entirely sure, but Tesla has previously mentioned it uses LiDAR to help calibrate its own technology. According to Electrek, this will likely confirm data gathered from Tesla’s self-driving and autopilot sensors and systems.

The automaker regularly tests and compares its technologies against others, not to mention uses that data to further calibrate any sensors, sonar, and radar systems for upcoming vehicles. If LiDAR works so great, why did Tesla abandon it?

Late last year, information emerged about Tesla’s new “HD Radar” system and patent, which could introduce new high-definition radar to its upcoming vehicles. We know the company is preparing its new self-driving computers (HW4.0) and could debut a redesigned Model 3 in the coming months. Maybe we’ll see both on the new Model 3.

Either way, these prototypes with LiDAR are probably nothing more than Tesla’s never-ending testing phase for current and upcoming electric vehicles.

via Electrek

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »