Tovala Debuts a More Affordable Air-Frying Smart Toaster Oven

Available today, the Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer can automatically cook meals by scanning barcodes and offers several cooking modes. It’s the kind of product that used to cost several hundred dollars, but the Smart Oven Air Fryer is only $99 when you order six meals from Tovala.

Readymade meals from Tovala start at $10, so in reality, the Smart Oven Air Fryer costs at least $160. But that’s a pretty great price, even if you don’t care about Tovala’s food delivery service. The Smart Oven Air Fryer can toast, broil, reheat, air fry, and bake food.

And, more importantly, this oven has some very useful smart features. Not only can it alert you when food is ready, but it features a barcode scanner to take the guesswork out of cooking. Just scan whatever you want to cook, toss it in the Smart Oven, and you’re good to go. This is especially useful when air frying, as different models of air fryer often have wildly different cook times.

The Tovala Smart Oven even allows you to program custom cook cycles, which can include multiple cooking modes. Maybe you regularly cook chicken breasts—the Tovala can automatically bake and broil the chicken without your intervention. It’s a pretty neat feature!

Now, this is technically the lower-end model in Tovala’s lineup. The company also sells a Smart Oven Pro (the “Pro” moniker is new), which features steaming in addition to air frying, baking, toasting, and so on. We reviewed the Smart Oven Pro before it got the “Pro” branding, and it scored a cool 8/10.

You can order the Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer today for $99 with six readymade meals (it comes out to at least $160). This is a fairly low price for an air-frying toaster oven, and it’s extremely low for a smart toaster oven.

