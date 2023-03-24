Starting at $1,099, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is arguably Samsung’s greatest flagship phone yet. Released on February 17, it packs an impressive 200 MP camera, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and much more. Still, there are key things that the Galaxy S23 Ultra lacks.

For instance, the Galaxy S23 Ultra doesn’t ship with a charger or a protective case. Without these and other essential accessories, you simply can’t get the most from your phone. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra accessories you should own.

This includes a charger, a protective case, a mobile gaming controller, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy earbuds, and a car phone mount. All these accessories are designed to help you maximize the potential of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Let’s now go over the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra accessories.

GaN Charger: UGreen Nexode GaN Charger

A charger is the most important accessory for any battery-powered electronic device, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra. And speaking of chargers, GaN chargers are some of the best chargers you can buy. They’re compact, efficient, and super-fast. That said, the UGreen Nexode GaN Charger is one of the best chargers for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

This 65-Watt GaN charger is compact, lightweight, and super-fast. It comes with dual USB-C ports and one USB-A port. Compatible with a wide range of devices, it can charge a MacBook Air M2 to 51 percent in 30 minutes. Winner of the Red Dot Design award, It is also CarbonNeutral certified. It is also equipped with smart built-in safety and protection features.

GaN Charger UGreen 10334 GaN Charger ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Link Icon Read Review Geek's Full Review The UGreen 10334 is a compact and lightweight 65-Watt GaN charger that provides lightning-fast charging while protecting your device with built-in safety features.

Protective Case: Spigen Galaxy S23 Ultra Tough Armor Case

Putting your expensive gadgets in cheap cases is a bad idea. Still, you don’t want to spend a fortune just to buy a phone case. For a good price, you can get the Spigen Galaxy S23 Ultra Tough Armor Case. It is one of the best Galaxy S23 Ultra protective cases on the market. This shockproof case is made from scratch-resistant PC-TPU material and features Extreme Protection Tech and Air Cushion design.

This heavy-duty lightweight case comes with precision cutouts for all the ports and buttons on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, including the S-Pen. It features a raised bezel that protects your screen and camera lenses against surface-level scratches. It also comes with a reinforced kickstand for hands-free use, offers good anti-slip grips, and supports wireless charging.

Protective Case Spigen Galaxy S23 Ultra Tough Armor Case The Spigen Galaxy S23 Ultra Tough Armor Case comes with precision cutouts, raised bezels, a reinforced kickstand, and supports wireless charging.

Mobile Gaming Controller: Razer Kishi Mobile Gaming Controller

At 6.8 inches, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a big phone. However, it is still a small screen for playing games such as Fortnite, PUBG, and Genshin Impact. Similarly, extended intensive gaming on small devices stresses the hands and may even lead to carpal tunnel or other repetitive stress injuries. Thankfully, you can control this by using a mobile gaming controller.

And speaking of mobile gaming controllers, the Razer Kishi V2 Mobile Gaming Controller is one of the best. This universal ergonomic mobile gamepad features clickable analog thumbsticks for improved accuracy and tactile feedback. It supports low-latency cloud and mobile gameplay as well as pass-through charging for non-stop extended gaming.

Mobile Gaming Controller Razer Kishi V2 Mobile Gaming Controller Get the Razer Kishi V2 Mobile Gaming Controller for ergonomic console-style cloud and mobile gaming with pass-through charging for your Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Galaxy Watch: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Unlike regular and even luxury wristwatches, a smartwatch can do much more than just tell time. It can record heart rate and vital signs, among others. If you want the perfect smartwatch for your Galaxy S23 Ultra, then get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Launched on August of 2022, it is one of the best Galaxy S23 Ultra accessories you can buy.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features auto workout tracking for 90+ exercises, Body Composition Analysis (BCA) for body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate, and Body Mass Index (BMI). It also comes with a sleep tracker and Advanced Sleep Coaching to help finetune your sleep patterns. It also offers GPS support and TrackBack to help you backtrack to where you started with voice or vibration-guided turn-by-turn navigation.

Galaxy Watch Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Link Icon Read Review Geek's Full Review The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro pairs seamlessly with the Galaxy S23 Ultra allowing you to monitor sleep patterns, heart rate, Body Composition Analysis, BMI, and much more.

Earbuds: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Music or media streaming is one of the most popular pastimes people enjoy on their smartphones, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is no different. Its built-in speakers come with Dolby Atmos support and produce an impressive sound output which can be further enriched with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, one of the best Galaxy S23 Ultra accessories.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is a true wireless Bluetooth earbud. It comes with studio-quality Hi-Fi sound, active noise cancellation, excellent comfy fit, and enhanced 360-degree audio (for a personalized surround sound experience). It also comes with an intuitive Intelligent Conversation Mode and is water-resistant.

Earbuds Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with great sound and Dolby Atmos support. Enrich it further with these premium-styled Hi-Fi noise-canceling earbuds.

Car Phone Mount: iOttie Universal Car Phone Mount

If you spend a lot of time in a vehicle traveling, commuting, or as a career driver, you’ll need a car phone mount to hold your Galaxy S23 Ultra. Car phone mounts allow you to safely answer your calls hands-free while driving. It also allows backseat passengers to participate in video calls. They’re equally handy phone holders and navigation aid for drivers. RELATEDThe Best Wireless Android Auto Adapters in 2022

As far as car mounts go, the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount is one of the best on the market. It is among the best Galaxy S23 Ultra accessories to buy. Its Easy One Touch mechanism allows it to easily lock or release phones. Its telescopic arm extends 4 to 6.5 inches and pivots at 260 degrees arc. Its rotating ball joints support landscape and portrait modes. It also has a powerful suction cup for secure mounting and an adjustable mount cradle.