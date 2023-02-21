Buying Guides
YouTube TV Hints at NFL Sunday Ticket Discounts

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
NFL Sunday ticket heading to YouTube
YouTube

Now that the NFL Sunday Ticket is headed to YouTube TV in 2023 and will no longer be offered by DirecTV, many wonder how much it’ll cost. And while pricing and options remain a mystery, YouTube TV is already hinting at “special early offers” for current customers.

Aside from Kansas City Chiefs fans, we’re all patiently awaiting the 2023 NFL draft, and training camp, while hoping for more wins in the 2023-2024 season. And now, for the first time since 1994, the NFL Sunday Ticket has a new home, which could mean higher (or lower) prices for those watching.

Over the long weekend, YouTube TV started sending out emails to existing subscribers, reminding them that the NFL Ticket was coming. More importantly, the end of the message again suggests a discount for current subscribers.

NFL Sunday ticket YouTube TV discount.
YouTube TV
According to an email sent to users, YouTube TV members “will be eligible for special early offers in the spring,” which sounds like you’ll get an early-bird discount on the NFL Sunday Ticket for 2023-24.

We’re unsure if it’ll be the same $300 per season DirecTV charged or if Google and YouTube plan to leverage ads and its large user base to offer discounted pricing. Not to mention bundles with the Redzone channel or YouTube TV’s current sports bundles.

The NFL Sunday Ticket will be available to YouTube TV subscribers or a la carte on YouTube’s Primetime channel add-ons. Whatever it costs, those actively subscribed to YouTube TV should be on the lookout for discounted pricing in the coming months.

As reported by 9to5Google, it looks like YouTube TV subscribers will pay less for the NFL Sunday Ticket compared to buying the standalone package. Then, access to the NFL ticket kicks off on September 10th, 2023. Either way, sign up for YouTube TV today and be ready.

