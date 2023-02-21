Google Acknowledges YouTube TV Problem on Apple TV 4K Devices

For the past few months, many YouTube TV subscribers have had trouble using the service on Apple TV 4K devices. When users launch the YouTube TV app after powering up the set-top box, they often get a black screen. YouTube TV acknowledged the problem on Reddit and promised a fix.

“The engineering team is actively working on a fix for the issue that’s causing the app to not start correctly on Apple TV devices. While I don’t have an ETA for when this will be fixed, I’ll definitely keep you up-to-date here with any info I receive,” stated the official TeamYouTube Reddit account in the YouTube TV subreddit.

Team YouTube went on to state that force-closing and relaunching the YouTube TV app will provide a temporary fix. Other commenters on the Reddit post confirmed that closing the app and relaunching it resulted in YouTube TV running normally.

Some Redditors that watch YouTube TV on their Apple TV 4K set-top-box expressed frustration that the issue has persisted as long as it has. “I find it really irritating that we have to go months for this issue to be addressed on a subscription service. i’d [sic] be more understanding if this was happening to a free service like google mail. [sic],” wrote one user.

The buggy YouTube TV app seems to coincide with the service’s UI redesign rollout that occurred earlier this year. However, Apple TV users were left out of that rollout because of technical issues that left some users unable to scroll in the app. It remains unknown if this bug and the new UI rollout are connected.

Source: Reddit, 9to5Google, Cordcutter News