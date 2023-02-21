Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Soundpeats Air3 Deluxe HS Review: A Solid, Affordable AirPods Alternative
AmberPro by LatticeWork Review: A Solid NAS Device With a Few Hiccups
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Google Acknowledges YouTube TV Problem on Apple TV 4K Devices

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
YouTube TV app on a Samsung smart TV
Jason Fitzpatrick / Review Geek

For the past few months, many YouTube TV subscribers have had trouble using the service on Apple TV 4K devices. When users launch the YouTube TV app after powering up the set-top box, they often get a black screen. YouTube TV acknowledged the problem on Reddit and promised a fix.

“The engineering team is actively working on a fix for the issue that’s causing the app to not start correctly on Apple TV devices. While I don’t have an ETA for when this will be fixed, I’ll definitely keep you up-to-date here with any info I receive,” stated the official TeamYouTube Reddit account in the YouTube TV subreddit.

Team YouTube went on to state that force-closing and relaunching the YouTube TV app will provide a temporary fix. Other commenters on the Reddit post confirmed that closing the app and relaunching it resulted in YouTube TV running normally.

Why Is the Apple TV 4K so Expensive?
RELATEDWhy Is the Apple TV 4K so Expensive?

Some Redditors that watch YouTube TV on their Apple TV 4K set-top-box expressed frustration that the issue has persisted as long as it has. “I find it really irritating that we have to go months for this issue to be addressed on a subscription service. i’d [sic] be more understanding if this was happening to a free service like google mail. [sic],” wrote one user.

The buggy YouTube TV app seems to coincide with the service’s UI redesign rollout that occurred earlier this year. However, Apple TV users were left out of that rollout because of technical issues that left some users unable to scroll in the app. It remains unknown if this bug and the new UI rollout are connected.

Source: Reddit, 9to5Google, Cordcutter News

The Best Accessories for Your Apple TV

4K HDMI Cable 6 Foot – Atevon High Speed 18Gbps HDMI 2.0 Cable – 4K HDR, 3D, 2160P, 1080P, Ethernet – 28AWG Braided HDMI Cord – Audio Return(ARC) Compatible with UHD TV, Blu-ray, PS4/3, PC, Fire TV
4K HDMI Cable 6 Foot – Atevon High Speed 18Gbps HDMI 2.0 Cable – 4K HDR, 3D, 2160P, 1080P, Ethernet – 28AWG Braided HDMI Cord – Audio Return(ARC) Compatible with UHD TV, Blu-ray, PS4/3, PC, Fire TV
Amazon
elago R1 Protective Silicone Case Cover Compatible with Apple TV 4K Siri 4th and 5th Generation Siri Remote Control - [Magnet Technology] [Lanyard Included] [Shock Absorption] - Black
elago R1 Protective Silicone Case Cover Compatible with Apple TV 4K Siri 4th and 5th Generation Siri Remote Control - [Magnet Technology] [Lanyard Included] [Shock Absorption] - Black
Amazon

$8.99
$17.99 Save 50%

SteelSeries Nimbus Bluetooth Mobile Gaming Controller - Iphone, iPad, Apple TV - 40+ Hour Battery Life - Mfi Certified - Supports Fortnite Mobile
SteelSeries Nimbus Bluetooth Mobile Gaming Controller - Iphone, iPad, Apple TV - 40+ Hour Battery Life - Mfi Certified - Supports Fortnite Mobile
Amazon

$127.99
$144.99 Save 12%

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup. Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup. Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone
Amazon

$99.00
$159.00 Save 38%

Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard – Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, Android, iPad, iPhone, Apple TV Compatible – with Flow Cross-Computer Control and Easy-Switch up to 3 Devices – Dark Grey
Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard – Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, Android, iPad, iPhone, Apple TV Compatible – with Flow Cross-Computer Control and Easy-Switch up to 3 Devices – Dark Grey
Amazon

$28.13
$39.99 Save 30%

READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »