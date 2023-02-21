Buying Guides
Porsche’s Upcoming EV Drives Like a Gas Car

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
The Porsche Macan EV on a black background.
Porsche

The Porsche Taycan is a bit of an oddball in the EV world. Instead of bolstering its regenerative braking system with one-pedal driving, it simply operates like a gas car—the brakes engage when you press the brake pedal. Now, Porsche explains why its upcoming Macan EV also lacks one-pedal driving.

One-pedal driving is exactly what it sounds like; when you remove your foot from the accelerator, the electric brakes engage, slowly decelerating the car. This generates electricity for the EV’s battery, providing a slight increase in range. But in a recent press release, Porsche says that one-pedal driving is a bad idea that wastes energy.

According to Porsche’s research, one-pedal braking wastes kinetic energy by decelerating the vehicle at inappropriate times. Allowing the car to coast is a “more efficient way of driving,” as braking (and regeneration) only occur when the driver actually needs to slow down.

Of course, this means that the Taycan and Macan drive more like gas cars (which many drivers will prefer). But Porsche still boasts an efficient regenerative braking system—it claims that high-end configurations of these EVs can regenerate about half a mile’s worth of electricity when slowing from “high speeds” (presumably highway speeds).

It’s an interesting idea that appeals to many drivers, who may not be interested in one-pedal driving. I should also note that rival carmakers, such as BMW, are slowly transitioning away from one-pedal driving. And most EVs (and hybrid cars) allow you to disable one-pedal driving.

Source: Porsche

