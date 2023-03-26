The 5 Best eReaders That AREN’T Kindles

When you start shopping for an eReader, it might seem like your only option is a Kindle from Amazon. While these devices are the most popular, the world of eReaders includes other great options for bookworms.

To help you find a device you’ll love, we’re highlighting five of the best eReaders that aren’t Kindles. We’ve included devices from four different makers and each one has something unique to offer.

Best Overall Alternative to Kindle: Kobo Libra 2

There’s no denying that there’s a lot to love about Kindles. However, you might not want to buy this Amazon brand for one reason or another. If you’re looking for an alternative that provides a Kindle-like experience, you’ll want to check out the Kobo Libra 2.

Building on the success of the original Kobo Libra, this version of the device offers more storage (32GB) and a faster E Ink screen. These features allow you to store even more ebooks on your device and enjoy a reading experience that closely mimics what you’ll enjoy when reading a physical book.

The Kobo Libra 2 also comes with Bluetooth so that you can listen to Kobo Audiobooks. You’ll love the ergonomic, waterproof design and page turn buttons that allow you to easily read, no matter what you’re doing. With its 7-inch screen and all these features, the Kobo Libra 2 is similar to the Kindle Oasis but for a fraction of the price.

Best Overall Alternative to Kindle Kobo Libra 2 The Kobo Libra 2 is like the Kindle Oasis - for a fraction of the price.

Best Competitor From a Bookstore: NOOK GlowLight 4e

There’s a good chance you’ve heard of the NOOK eReader from Barnes & Noble. Since November 2009, this brand has offered a respectable alternative to the Kindle. The model that we like right now is the NOOK GlowLight 4e.

With an adjustable front light, weeks of battery life, and a 6-inch paper-like display, the NOOK GlowLight 4e is similar to the base model Kindle. However, it does have less storage than this Kindle model (8GB compared to 16GB). To make up for it, this NOOK eReader allows you to tap physical buttons or use finger-swiping to turn the pages of your book. In contrast, the basic Kindle only allows you to turn the page using the touchscreen.

As a bonus, the NOOK GlowLight 4e comes with free in-store support for the lifetime of your device. As a result, you can visit any Barnes & Noble location to help with everything from setting up your device to organizing your library.

Best Competitor From a Bookstore NOOK GlowLight 4e Enjoy many of the benefits of the basic Kindle in the NOOK GlowLight 4e.

Best eReader for Note-Taking: Boox Note Air2

While you may have heard of Kobo and NOOK, there’s a good chance the name “Boox” is new to you. However, as a reader who loves ebooks, you’ll want to get to know this brand, specifically, the Boox Note Air2.

You’ll enjoy an effortless reading experience with the Boox Note Air2. The screen offers a close-to-paper display, while the body is incredibly thin at 5.8mm. Despite its thinness, you can feel confident that your device is built to last, thanks to the multi-layer screen and aluminum case. For ease of reading, your 10.3-inch screen instantly rotates itself, and if you prefer to listen to your stories, the built-in text-to-speech tool turns eBooks into audiobooks.

In addition to using this device as an eReader, you can also use it as a tablet to help you do other tasks, including taking notes and using apps for work or play. It’s possible because of the combination of Android 11 and a powerful CPU with 4GB+64GB storage. When considering all the features of the Boox Note Air2, it most closely aligns with the Kindle Scribe.

Best eReader for Note-Taking Boox Note Air2 You'll find the Boox Note Air2 is a lot like the Kindle Scribe.

Best Eco-friendly eReader: Kobo Clara 2E

If you’re trying to be more environmentally conscious about your purchases, you may be looking for an eReader that’s branded as eco-friendly. As you learn more about these devices, you’ll find that the Kobo Clara 2E is a more sustainable option.

The exterior of this eReader is made using ocean-bound and recycled plastic, so you can feel good about giving these materials a new purpose. The benefits of the Kobo Clara 2E extend beyond being eco-conscious though.

This 6-inch HD eReader has a touchscreen with Dark Mode and ComfortLight Pro. As a result, you can read at night without worrying about blue light interfering with your sleep. The 16GB storage can hold all your eBooks and audiobooks, which you can listen to using Bluetooth. Finally, this model is waterproof, making it perfect for reading in the tub or by the pool. Given its features and size, you can think of this eReader as a waterproof and eco-friendly version of the base model Kindle.

Best Eco-friendly eReader Kobo Clara 2E Help save the environment while you get your reading fix with the Kobo Clara 2E.

Best Alternative From Apple: iPad Mini

You may have heard that you shouldn’t use a tablet as an eReader. However, you sometimes want a device that’s a bit more versatile than a digital reader. The good news is some tablets can do double duty, and the iPad Mini is a great example.

With an 8.3-inch liquid retina display and anti-reflective coating, the iPad mini offers a great size and screen for reading. When you use the Books app, you can open and read a wide variety of files, including PDF and EPUB. Not only that, but the iPad mini can sync books to other Apple devices using iCloud. As for storage on this device, it’s available in two impressive options: 64GB and 256GB. All this storage can translate to a lot of eBooks.

As for the tablet features, the iPad Mini truly shines when compared to the other devices on this list. The iPad Mini offers everything you’ve come to expect from a tablet, allowing you to do things like use apps and take pictures. It’s also compatible with Apple Pencil (second generation) and Bluetooth keyboards.