News

Hyundai Unveils Competitive IONIQ 6 EV Pricing

361-miles of range for only $45,500.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

IONIQ 6 EV rear end
Hyundai

Hyundai’s new luxurious “streamliner sedan” EV is finally ready to hit U.S. streets at an aggressive price point. After hyping up the new EV throughout 2022, Hyundai just revealed pricing on its voluptuous new electric vehicle.

After the success of the all-electric IONIQ 5 Crossover, the new IONIQ 6 has a lot to live up to. And considering the Hyundai IONIQ 6’s starting price of $41,600 for the entry-level model with 260 miles of range, it sounds up to the challenge. To be more specific, the IONIQ 6 SE RWD standard range packs a 53 kWh battery pack and will be “available in limited quantities this summer.”

Hyundai Ioniq 6 Doubles as a "Mobile Studio" and Packs Plenty of Range
RELATEDHyundai Ioniq 6 Doubles as a "Mobile Studio" and Packs Plenty of Range

More importantly, the long-range IONIQ 6 gets an impressive 361 miles per charge and will start at $45,500. That’s with RWD and a 77.4 kWh battery pack. Additionally, the curvy sedan comes in a more expensive dual-motor configuration, SEL, and Limited trims that’ll top out around $56,100. Don’t forget the $1,115 destination fee.

For comparison, the base range Tesla Model 3 is capable of 272 miles of range and starts at $42,900, while the dual motor model is $54K. Tesla currently doesn’t have pricing listed for its Model 3 long-range, which can go around 370 miles on a charge.

The IONIQ 6 uses the same Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) as the IONIQ 5 and other EVs. Hyundai says it supports 400 and 800-volt fast charging and can go from 10-80% charge in under 18 minutes.

Buyers will enjoy a slew of advanced driver assistance systems, including blind spot and driver monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane assist, and Hyundai’s V2L (vehicle to load) reverse charging system that can power other items from the car. Most trim levels will hit dealerships this Spring.

via ArsTechnica

