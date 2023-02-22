Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Hide.me VPN Review: Will It Hide You?
Soundpeats Air3 Deluxe HS Review: A Solid, Affordable AirPods Alternative
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Spotify Mimics the Radio with an AI DJ

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Spotify running on a Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphone.
Chubo – my masterpiece/Shutterstock.com

Before the days of streaming music and downloadable MP3s, the primary way to find new music was through the radio. One of the central aspects of the radio music experience is the DJ, who chooses the music and provides commentary. Now, Spotify is recreating the role, personalized for you, with AI.

In a press release, the music streaming behemoth announced “DJ,” an AI-powered song recommendation engine that also provides voice commentary, just like the human voice on the radio. The company claims that DJ can analyze your music tastes and choose what songs to play for you. Additionally, DJ features an AI-generated voice that will tell you factoids about new tracks, explain why it’s recommending music, and provide other comments. Spotify states that DJ combines the power of the company’s personalization technology, generative AI, and dynamic voice AI the company gained through its recent Sonantic acquisition.

I Swapped Spotify for Vinyl and It Changed My Life
RELATEDI Swapped Spotify for Vinyl and It Changed My Life

The voice model for DJ is Spotify’s Head of Cultural Partnership, Xavier “X” Jernigan, who has previous experience as a DJ of sorts as host of Spotify’s morning podcast show, The Get Up. Jernigan’s voice was popular among listeners, making him the ideal choice for the first DJ voice model.

DJ has already started rolling out Spotify Premium users in the United States and Canada. Head to your Music feed and tap the DJ card; the new feature will begin playing recommended songs and commentary for you. When you want to shift the mood or try something different, tap the same card until you find something you like.

Source: Spotify Newsroom

READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »