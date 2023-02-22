Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Hide.me VPN Review: Will It Hide You?
Soundpeats Air3 Deluxe HS Review: A Solid, Affordable AirPods Alternative
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Samsung’s Bixby Wants to Clone Your Voice with AI

Then answer phone calls when you can't.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Person holding the back of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Green
Justin Duino / Review Geek

Samsung’s voice assistant Bixby might not be as popular as Google’s Assistant, Siri, or Alexa, but upcoming features could help change that. Soon, users can let Bixby clone their voice with AI and respond to calls automatically.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is appearing everywhere, and now Samsung wants to harness that power to help users do more with their smartphones. More specifically, a new Bixby update available in Korea and rolling out to more regions soon will enhance Bixby with several new texts and call features.

Amazon Alexa vs Google Assistant: Is One Virtual Assistant Better?
RELATEDAmazon Alexa vs Google Assistant: Is One Virtual Assistant Better?

For starters, Samsung’s “Bixby Text Call” feature is rolling out to more regions. English users can now respond to a call by typing a response, and Bixby will do the rest and answer the call, relaying that information in a generic voice.

However, this is also where AI is starting to come into play. That’s because soon, Bixby will let users record several sentences, then analyze that information and let AI create a custom user voice and tone for answering calls. Seriously.

AI and Bixby will answer phone calls for you when necessary, sound like you, and relay any information you’d like to share when you can’t physically answer the phone. This’ll be available through the Bixby Custom Voice Creator app on the Galaxy S23 series and could eventually roll out to more devices later.

Google Duplex does something similar, which can answer robocalls, make dinner reservations, and things of that nature, but not while using an AI-simulated voice. At least not yet.

Samsung also confirmed users can create a customized Bixby wake-up phrase, making the assistant better than ever. For now, Bixby’s new AI-powered phone answering tool is only available in Korea, but more regions and languages will be supported later. More importantly, Samsung plans to make the AI voice models available to other apps.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra Cell Phone + $100 Amazon Gift Card Bundle

Get the all-new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and do more with Bixby, and enjoy a $100 Amazon gift card.

Amazon

$1379.99
$1479.99 Save 7%

Source: Samsung

 

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »