Traeger Finally Releases a Griddle, the Flatrock Grill

Traeger is heating up for the summer months by rapidly expanding its grill options. While the company debuted its latest pellet grill last week, today, it announced the new Traeger Flatrock griddle, ready to bring all the flavors.

A popular question for Traeger owners is, “will a griddle work on my Traeger,” but now the company has a product for precisely that. Instead of smoking meats on low, enthusiasts and RVers can get the new Traeger flat top “Flatrock” grill. And while it’s positioned to take on the Blackstone competition, it’s a bit expensive.

Traeger explains it as a premium flat-top grill with an innovative design packed full of features. The Flatrock is designed to block out wind, trap heat into specific zones for an improved cooking experience, runs on propane, and packs all your favorite Traeger features for an enjoyable BBQ.

The new Flatrock griddle has a large cooking surface of 594 square inches and packs three U-shaped “TrueZone” heating elements. Each one has precise controls, not to mention heat shields to let grill masters have complete control over the entire griddle surface, reaching temps between 350 – 600°F simultaneously. That way, you can perfectly cook pancakes on one side while getting a crisp edge on some hashbrowns or bacon.

Cooks will enjoy a built-in fuel gauge, so you’re never left wondering if you’ll have enough fuel. Then, once you’re done, take advantage of Traeger’s popular EZ-Clean Keg system that makes cleaning up or handling grease fast and easy.

Additionally, the new Flatrock griddle uses Traeger’s Pop-And-Lock accessory system, meaning those with pellet grill accessories can use them interchangeably. And finally, both sides are collapsable, making it easy to store for those short on space.

The new Traeger Flatrock is available today for $899.