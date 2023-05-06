Play Your Best With These Ergonomic Gaming Accessories

Your PC and your skills aren’t the only things that make a difference when you’re gaming. You also want to make sure you have a setup that will help you win while keeping you pain-free. Thankfully, there are plenty of ergonomic gaming accessories that can do the trick.

Keep reading to see our picks for gaming accessories that keep you perfectly positioned at your PC. You’ll find everything from comfortable furniture to accessories that are easy on your eyes and your wrists.

Best Ergonomic Gaming Chair: Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series

A wise man once said, “A gamer is only as good as their chair.” Well, maybe he didn’t, but the sentiment still rings true. If you’re going to spend hours in front of your PC, you need a gaming chair that will keep you comfortable and in perfect alignment. The Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series is up for the task.

Words like “ergonomic” and “heavy duty” perfectly describe this chair. Cold-cure foam makes up the body of this chair, which supports bodies up to 395 pounds. You’ll also find features like an adjustable memory foam pillow, lumbar support, and metal 4D armrests. The SoftWeave fabric is both breathable and durable so that you stay cool and comfy all day. Speaking of comfort, you can recline this chair 165 degrees and use the multi-tilt mechanism to control your chair’s position.

Best Budget Standing Desk: EUREKA ERGONOMIC Standing Desk

We all know that you can have too much of a good thing, including sitting. This is why standing desks are becoming increasingly popular. You might have thought that getting one of these desks is outside of your budget, but the EUREKA ERGONOMIC Standing Desk proves otherwise.

This option is much more affordable than many other standing desks on the market, but it doesn’t compromise on quality. Sturdy and ultra-stable Z-shaped legs, which are made of rebar, can support up to 500 pounds and monitors up to 40 inches. The scratch-resistant tabletop is textured carbon fiber and is as sleek as it is durable. You’ll also find plenty of gamer-friendly features like a cup holder, headphone hook, and oversized mouse pad. And for extra flare, this desk includes LED lighting with six colors and several dynamic modes.

Best Budget-Friendly L-Shaped Gaming Desk: DESIGNA 60″ L-Shaped Gaming Desk

Maybe standing while gaming isn’t for you. If you prefer a more traditional gaming position that’s ergonomic, you’ll want to pick up an L-shaped desk that’s designed for gamers. One of the gaming desks we love is the DESIGNA 60″ L-Shaped Gaming Desk.

This desk comes in two options, including a left-facing L and a right-facing L. Each one measures approximately 61 inches by 43 inches on the long side and about 23 inches on the short end, with the height set at 29.5 inches. The size and design make it perfect for placing in a corner. With a particleboard desktop and a strong metal frame, this desk is waterproof and scratch resistant. It also comes with a large mousepad and includes features ranging from adjustable leg pads to two cable managers.

Best Adjustable Height Desk: Secretlab MAGNUS Pro

If you want the best of both worlds in a gaming desk, you need a model that can take you from sitting to standing with ease. Several desks on the market make big promises about being able to do this, but the Secretlab MAGNUS Pro is the one that truly delivers.

You’ll find there’s a lot to love about this adjustable desk. The precision electric height adjustment on an ultra-durable steel chassis allows you to go from 25.6 inches to 49.2 inches. With this desk, there’s no need to worry about cables, as it includes the world’s first fully integrated power supply and the best cable management around. You can make this adjustable desk your own with endless options for desktop personalization and add-ons and accessories like magnetic cable anchors and a magnetic headphone hanger.

Best Dual Monitor Stand Desk Mount: EVEO Dual Monitor Stand

Not having your monitors at the right height can be a pain in the neck. If you’re looking down at your screen or craning your neck up too high, you can experience pain in your body and your game. The EVEO Dual Monitor Stand can help make this problem a thing of the past though.

This durable metal stand can help you get up to two monitors at the right height for you, reducing desktop clutter and neck pain. The dual monitor arm holds screens ranging from 10 inches to 27 inches. You can have peace of mind that your monitors will stay at the exact height and angle you set so that your tech stays safe while you stay comfortable. Installing this stand is a breeze, thanks to the option to use either a grommet or a C-clamp. As for cable management, this stand can keep them out of sight and out of mind.

Best Ergonomic Gaming Mouse: Razer Basilisk V3 Gaming Mouse

When you’re gaming, your mouse is more than a computer peripheral. It can allow you to explore other worlds in RPGs and aim and shoot in a first-person shooter. As a result, you want to have a mouse like the Razer Basilisk V3 Gaming Mouse that’s up for the job.

Ergonomic is a great way to describe this gaming mouse, as it has a form factor that supports your hand and has its buttons positioned for quick and easy access. Speaking of buttons, this gaming mouse includes 11 of them that you can program to perform specific functions. With the hyperscroll tilt wheel, you can speed through content as the mouse free-spins until you stop it. You also have the option to switch to tactile mode for more precision when scrolling. Other features you’ll love include customizable lighting and an optical sensor that provides a fast response and exceptional accuracy.

Best Gaming Desk Lamp: Drevet LED Desk Lamp

Eye strain is one of the enemies that gamers have to fight every day. One of the best ways to combat this issue is to have the right amount of lighting in your space, which is why we love the Drevet LED Desk Lamp.

It’s easy to get just the right amount of light because this customizable desk lamp has three light modes and three brightness levels. You can also rely on the memory function to have the light turn on and display your preferred amount of light every time. This lamp does more than brighten up your gaming setup. It also includes features like a headphone hanger and a USB port to charge devices like your smartphone or tablet while you play.

Best Gaming Headset For Less: Razer Kraken Gaming Headset

If you love to play games that allow you to interact with other players using your voice, you know that your headset can make or break your experience. To ensure success, you’ll want to consider picking up the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset.

With a lightweight aluminum frame, this headset is comfortable yet durable. Adding to your comfort are the oval-shaped gel-infused cushions that prevent overheating and pressure on your ears. The immersive surround sound makes it feel like you’re right in the middle of your game, while the noise-isolating microphone promotes clear communication without background noise. Best of all, in-line audio controls allow you to easily adjust the volume and mute the microphone.