Google’s Magic Eraser No Longer Requires a Pixel Phone

If you watched the Super Bowl, you may have caught an advertisement for Google’s Pixel 7 smartphone. This ad focused on the Magic Eraser, an exclusive tool that removes unwanted objects from images. Well, the Magic Eraser isn’t exclusive anymore.

Starting today, the Magic Eraser is available to all Google One subscribers on Android and iOS. And those who own a Pixel phone—any Pixel phone—can use Magic Eraser for free. (Previously, this feature was exclusive to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 smartphones.)

Google

Using Magic Eraser is easy. Just install the latest version of Google Photos (iOS/Android), pick out one of your images, and select “Edit.” Then, scroll over to “Tools” and select “Magic Eraser.” Google Photos will suggest an edit automatically, though you can manually circle subjects that you want to disappear.

Again, this feature requires a Google One account on non-Pixel smartphones. A Google One account unlocks additional storage on Google Photos, so it’s worth buying, especially if you like to back up your photos in high quality.

Additionally, Google One subscribers (and Pixel owners) can now get free shipping on photo printouts. That’s right—Google Photos can print out individual pictures or scrapbooks. Just open one of your albums and press the “order photos” button. Note that this feature doesn’t work on iOS.