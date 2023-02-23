This Google TV Update Feeds Your Binge-Watching Habit

Google TV has received countless upgrades and improvements over the last year, from user profiles and free channels to now getting all-new landing pages, making it easier to discover and binge-watch your favorite shows.

A new update is rolling out starting February 23rd that’ll improve the Google TV experience for everyone. Users can expect changes to the navigation experience, a new quick settings button, and a new home for the search function, making it easier to access.

However, the biggest change is the addition of four new “landing pages” that can aggregate content into one easy-to-find location. Considering most households subscribe to several different streaming services or apps, it’s frustrating to launch each one to find something to watch. Now, Google TV will categorize it all for you.

Users will find a new Family Page, Español page, Movies page, and Shows page from the main screen. This way, you’ll see all the movies available across select apps, saving you time. Or for example, the Family page will only suggest content with a PG or lower rating, which is perfect for the whole family.

Quickly head to the Español page or shows page and see an extensive list of everything available on your Google TV. Starting today, users can scroll down just below the row of apps and find all four content pages in the “For you” tab.

This is just one of many ways Google TV makes discovering and enjoying endless content easier. The update will be available on Chromecast with Google TV and several other devices from Sony, TCL, Philips, and more.