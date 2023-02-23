Samsung’s Satellite Tech Will Ensure You Have Service in Emergencies

Last year, Apple introduced satellite connectivity to the iPhone 14, allowing users to call for help even in a remote areas. Now, Samsung has the technology to do the same thing, but its ambitions seem to surpass Apple’s scope.

In a press release, Samsung announced that it had secured “standardized 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN) modem technology for direct communication between smartphones and satellites.” The NIN modems are meant to provide service to remote areas. Samsung states the technology will also help facilitate the commercialization of 5G satellite communications to make way for 6G and the Internet of Everything era.

Samsung Vice President Min Goo Kim said of the new technology, “This milestone builds on our rich legacy in wireless communications technologies, following the introduction of the industry’s first commercial 4G LTE modem in 2009 and the industry’s first 5G modem in 2018.” He went on to say, “Samsung aims to take the lead in advancing hybrid terrestrial-NTN communications ecosystems around the world in preparation for the arrival of 6G.”

However, the arrival of 6G and the Internet of Everything is not the most immediate consequence of Samsungs new NIN modems. Their primary function will be to provide connectivity to users in highly remote locations, such as on a mountaintop, in the middle of a desert, or even on the ocean. Samsung even states that this new tech will be vital for maintaining connectivity for its users in disaster areas. The company even says it could be the future of “urban air mobility,” with use in unmanned aircraft and flying cars.

As far as the similarities with Apple’s iPhone 14 satellite features, Samsung also seems to surpass that. While the iPhone 14 can only send text messages and perhaps voice calls, Samsung is also promising image and video sharing. Samsung plans to secure the new technology for its next-generation modem platforms.