Tesla Quietly Teases a Next-Gen Compact EV

While there have been many reports lately about a Model 3 redesign, we know the company plans to share more details about its “next-gen EV platform” on March 1st during Tesla Investor Day. Now, a few days early, a new video on Twitter could be teasing the affordable Model 2.

Backing things up, Tesla CEO Elon Musk casually mentioned a new $25,000 electric car in 2020 during Tesla Battery Day. We heard something similar in October when Musk said the next release would be “probably about half the cost of the Model 3.”

At this point, we know a more affordable EV is on the way, and most reports and rumors call it the “Tesla Model 2,” but the company has yet to confirm a name. An image leaked earlier this week potentially showing a compact Tesla hatchback, and now new sketches showcased in a video by Tesla HQ are teasing something similar.

At the 11:38 mark in a promotional video for Tesla’s Engineering headquarters, we clearly see what looks like a hatchback. The sketches show a Model 3 and Model Y, but if you look closely, we get a glance at an all-new model. Is this what’ll be announced come March 1st? Many fans on Twitter think so.

Adding fuel to the fire, Electrek reported on a similar model in 2020 when Tesla confirmed it would design a new car in China built for the global market. The images released by Tesla China showcased a prototype hatchback.

For what it’s worth, we’ve seen images of a 2-door Cybertruck floating around, but that doesn’t mean one is coming. These could be nothing more than fun early design drawings or a sign of what’s to come.

So, is Tesla getting ready to announce an affordable hatchback, potentially the new Model 2? No one knows, but we might learn more during Tesla’s Investor Day conference in a few days.