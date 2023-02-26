Galaxy Z Flip 5 May Get Bigger in All The Right Ways

You won't need to open the next Galaxy Z Flip.

With each release, Samsung’s folding phones continue to improve, but the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be the best one yet. We’re expecting at least two new folding phones from Samsung this August, and recent leaks claim the Flip 5 will have a bigger screen than initially expected.

While we loved the Galaxy Z Flip 4 released last year, it only had minor upgrades over the previous generation. The outer Cover Display on Samsung’s latest foldable is only 1.9 inches, which isn’t all that useful and was the same size as the Z Flip 3 released in 2021.

However, the all-new Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get bigger in all the right ways, with the cover screen getting a bump to at least 3.3 inches, if not more. At that point, you almost don’t even need to open the phone for most tasks.

Earlier this year, we heard talks of a larger cover display of around 3 inches. Now though, popular Samsung leaker UniverseIce on Twitter says it’ll be even more substantial.

The clues have surfaced.

The first leak

I can say for sure The external screen of Galaxy Z Flip5 It is bigger than the external screen of OPPO Find N2 Flip. pic.twitter.com/E9HjUeW2ZR — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 20, 2023

The new Oppo Find N2 Flip (pictured above) is an impressive new foldable taking on Samsung. As you can see, it has a massive 3.26-inch screen on the outside. This makes the outer screen more useful for daily tasks, answering calls, or even playing games without opening up to the full 6.8-inch screen on the inside.

According to the leaker, Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 5 will top Oppo’s latest device. Unfortunately, that’s all we really know right now, but it’s certainly good news for fans wishing for a little more.

As a reminder, Samsung will likely announce the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 in early August, then release them a few weeks later, as it’s done for the last several years. So, stay tuned for more details.