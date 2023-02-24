The Best Affordable Video Editor Arrives on Android and Chrome OS

After a long wait, the full version of LumaFusion is now available on Android and Chrome OS. The award-winning app is similar to “professional” video editing software like Final Cut Pro, but it costs just $30. It was previously exclusive to iOS and macOS devices.

LumaFusion is specially designed for touchscreens and packs several advanced features, including chroma key (greenscreen) support, a detailed audiovisual timeline, and track layering. It can also export video in multiple aspect ratios and framerates—you can create video for smartphones, movie theaters, and more!

Play Video

Of course, this version of LumaFusion is rebuilt from the ground up for Android and Chrome OS. LumaTouch opened an early-access beta for its LumaFusion port in November of 2022, and we’re surprised that the company managed to wrap up the beta period after just a few months.

This port is especially useful to Chromebook owners, as there aren’t many professional-grade creative applications on Chrome OS. That said, we’re not sure how well LumaFusion will run on cheap Chromebooks.

LumaFusion costs just $30 and does not require a subscription. If you’re on a Chromebook, you can save 25% on LumaFusion for a limited time by following a promotion on Google’s website.