Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Ring Peephole Cam Review: An Instant Upgrade for Your Apartment Door
Hide.me VPN Review: Will It Hide You?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

YouTube Tests ‘1080p Premium’ Video Quality

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
YouTube logo with some 50 dollar bills.
Ascannio/Shutterstock.com

YouTube is testing new 1080p video quality for YouTube Premium subscribers. Reddit users first spotted the “1080p Premium” quality option, then confirmed by YouTube executives to The Verge. The new quality tier features an enhanced bitrate that improves the quality of the HD video.

A screen grab of YouTube video quality options featuring "1080p Premium" at the top.
u/KZedUK / Reddit

Only a “small group of YouTube Subscribers of YouTube Premium” have access to 1080p Premium, according to YouTube spokesperson Paul Pennington speaking to The Verge. He explained further, “1080p Premium is an enhanced bitrate version of 1080p which provides more information per pixel that results in a higher quality viewing experience.”

YouTube TV Referral Program Can Save You Up to $450
RELATEDYouTube TV Referral Program Can Save You Up to $450

Before Pennington spoke to The Verge, some speculated that the appearance of 1080p Premium signaled that YouTube planned to downgrade the video quality of non-paying YouTube users in an effort to get them to subscribe to YouTube Premium. Pennington addressed those concerns by saying, “there are no changes to the existing quality offerings for 1080p (HD) resolution on YouTube.”

A video’s bitrate has a profound impact on its quality. A higher bitrate means that more information per pixel is being transmitted from YouTube’s servers to your device. YouTube varies the bitrate on its videos for various reasons, mostly to save on bandwidth for both the company and the end user. If YouTube streamed all its videos at the bitrate uploaded to every viewer, the company would face a colossal bandwidth expense, and many users would exceed mobile data caps.

Source: The Verge

READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »