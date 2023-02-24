Bose Could Launch “Ultra” QuietComfort ANC Headphones

A new leak indicates that Bose is developing “QuietComfort Ultra” headphones. And given the “Ultra” moniker, Bose may intend for these headphones to replace the flagship QuietComfort 700, which are nearly four years old.

This news was initially shared by leaker Kuba Wojciechowski on Twitter. He claims that the QuietComfort Ultra are early in development under the codename “Lone Starr.” Wojciechowski also shared an image of the headphones, which look similar to 2021’s QuietComfort 45s.

Leak: Bose QuietComfort Ultra (codename "Lone Starr") – new flagship ANC headphones from Bose! pic.twitter.com/YudLpHy2b5 — Kuba Wojciechowski 🌺 (@Za_Raczke) February 23, 2023

Additional information is unknown. That said, the QuietComfort Ultra are expected to supplant Bose’s aging QuietComfort 700 headphones, so we expect an upgraded Bluetooth protocol, improvements to active noise cancelation, and so on. You know—bread and butter kinda stuff.

In the meantime, headphone fans can enjoy Bose’s existing catalog. The QuietComfort 45 is an excellent set of headphones, as are the flagship QuietComfort 700s. Notably, both of these headphones cost less than Apple’s AirPods Max, yet they deliver a comparable (or better) sound quality with world-class ANC.