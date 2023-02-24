Buying Guides
8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

Bose Could Launch “Ultra” QuietComfort ANC Headphones

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
The Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC headphones in white.
Bose

A new leak indicates that Bose is developing “QuietComfort Ultra” headphones. And given the “Ultra” moniker, Bose may intend for these headphones to replace the flagship QuietComfort 700, which are nearly four years old.

This news was initially shared by leaker Kuba Wojciechowski on Twitter. He claims that the QuietComfort Ultra are early in development under the codename “Lone Starr.” Wojciechowski also shared an image of the headphones, which look similar to 2021’s QuietComfort 45s.

Additional information is unknown. That said, the QuietComfort Ultra are expected to supplant Bose’s aging QuietComfort 700 headphones, so we expect an upgraded Bluetooth protocol, improvements to active noise cancelation, and so on. You know—bread and butter kinda stuff.

In the meantime, headphone fans can enjoy Bose’s existing catalog. The QuietComfort 45 is an excellent set of headphones, as are the flagship QuietComfort 700s. Notably, both of these headphones cost less than Apple’s AirPods Max, yet they deliver a comparable (or better) sound quality with world-class ANC.

The 5 Best Over-Ear Headphones of 2022

Bose QuietComfort 35 II
Another Great Option
Bose QuietComfort 35 II
Soundcore by Anker Life Q30
Best Budget
Soundcore by Anker Life Q30
HyperX Cloud II
Best Gaming
HyperX Cloud II

Source: Kuba Wojciechowski via Android Police

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »