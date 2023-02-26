Buying Guides
News

Microsoft Mistakenly Offers Windows 11 Upgrade to Ineligible Windows 10 Users

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.

@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Windows 10 operating system on a desktop PC.
Jordan Gloor / Review Geek

The majority of Windows 10 PCs fail to meet Windows 11’s strict hardware requirements. Still, Microsoft is offering the Windows 11 upgrade to ineligible PCs. This appears to be an error, as affected users report that the upgrade fails to install.

This error was first mentioned on the r/Windows11 subreddit. Several users complained that, after attempting to install the Windows 11 upgrade, a pop-up message appeared stating that “this PC doesn’t currently meet Windows 11’s system requirements.” The bug was quickly reproduced by @PhantomOcean3 in a virtual machine, indicating that it may be more widespread than expected.

Last year, Microsoft accidentally installed Windows 11 on a bunch of unsupported PCs. And while Microsoft hasn’t addressed today’s problem, it’s safe to assume that this is unintentional behavior. The Windows 11 hardware requirements are set in stone, and lowering these requirements nearly two years after the operating system’s release wouldn’t make sense (especially the TPM requirement, which is a security measure).

When Do You Need to Retire Your Windows 10 PC?
RELATEDWhen Do You Need to Retire Your Windows 10 PC?

Not to mention, Microsoft promises to support Windows 10 until 2025. Users have plenty of time to buy a new PC and migrate to Windows 11. And if you’re stuck on Windows 10, you’re really not missing out on much—Windows 11 doesn’t have a ton of exclusive features.

For what it’s worth, you can force Windows 11 to work on unsupported hardware. But Microsoft makes you sign a waiver, shoves a watermark on your desktop, and won’t provide any software updates (aside from the occasional emergency update, which is never guaranteed). So, unless you’re a hardcore nerd, you should probably go down the official route.

Source: Windows Central

