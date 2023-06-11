8 Tips for Staying Active While Working From Home

Do you work from home (WFH)? If so, you probably either love it or hate it. However, one thing most WFH employees agree on is that the setup can lead to a sedentary lifestyle. Below are tips on how you can stay physically active while WFH.

Why We Should Stay Moving While WFH

There are a few reasons you should avoid sitting at a desk all day while WFH. Sitting for long periods can harm the body, based on recommendations from the Mayo Clinic. For example, extended sitting can lead to increased blood pressure, obesity, and high blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

There’s also a lot of unseen labor WFH employees put into their jobs, such as answering emails while cooking dinner or taking calls while walking the dog. In the “always-on” business environment, it can be challenging for employees to disconnect from their work and focus on their personal lives, including their physical and mental well-being.

Finding the time to work out or exercise with all the demands of a full-time WFH job can be challenging. If you’re looking for ways to stay active while WFH, consider following some tips below.

Use Breaks for Movement

Setting aside time to take a break from work to move can help you stay active. You can use a smartwatch or smartphone app to remind you to stand every hour to ensure you aren’t sitting down all hours of the day.

Consider using a time-blocking strategy, dividing your time between working and moving around your house, apartment, condo, or co-working space. You can also use the Pomodoro method, where you dedicate 25 minutes to working, followed by a short 5-minute break to get moving.

Stretch in the Morning

Morning stretches have several benefits—for example, they get the blood flowing to your muscles right when you wake up and can release built-up tension after a good night’s rest. Stretching also activates the parasympathetic nervous system and can release endorphins.

Be sure to stretch any tense areas of your body, whether your legs and arms, or your lower back and neck. Additionally, keep ergonomics in mind when you set up your WFH space. Make sure you have a desk and a comfortable chair to sit in.

Don’t Order Lunch In

It’s tempting to order delivery while you WFH, especially on busy days. If possible, plan the night before and prepare any ingredients you need for lunch the next day. Then, you can carve out at least 30 minutes to an hour to eat lunch without being distracted by work.

If you do not have food at home, consider eating with a friend or family member. Getting up and moving around will still keep you more active than sitting at your desk or kitchen table to eat lunch.

Use a Standing Desk

Standing desks are a great way to remain active while you WFH. Remember that these desks will cost you more than your average desk, but consider it a worthwhile investment for your long-term health and wellness.

There are even some convertible standing desks that allow you to sit or stand up while you work. Some WFH employees suggest standing desks help them feel more productive during the workday.

Walk While You Work

Getting in thousands of steps a day seems impossible if you WFH. However, there’s a simple solution — walking pads or mini treadmills. Various companies make portable walking pads to help you get your steps in while simultaneously working.

If buying a treadmill or walking pad is above your budget, consider taking work calls while going for a walk. You can easily connect a pair of headphones to your computer and get those calls out of the way while also increasing the number of steps you take daily.

Buy At-Home Workout Equipment

WFH probably takes up most of your time, so it could be challenging to find enough time to go and pay for a gym membership. If you still want to stay active, consider buying at-home workout equipment.

You don’t need to drop a ton of money on a Peloton or at-home lifting equipment — you can buy an affordable yoga mat, small weights, or even a jump rope to stay active. Other types of affordable equipment include resistance bands, kettlebells, a chin-up bar, and sliding discs.

Use Exercise as a Stress Reliever

Many workers experience job-related stress, which can quickly lead to burnout. Instead of suffering from the symptoms of burnout, use exercise as a natural stress-relieving activity. Exercise produces endorphins, which act as natural painkillers and improve sleep.

Sitting in front of the TV to watch your favorite shows might be tempting. Instead, consider joining an online workout class or watching workout tutorials on YouTube to keep yourself active.

Set a Designated End Time for Exercise

Consider setting a hard end time for exercise. Trying to get into your workout might feel overwhelming, but once you start, you’ll likely want to keep going. However, limiting how much time you spend working out is essential, as it may impact your energy levels when you start working.

Remaining Active While WFH

WFH offers a degree of flexibility you wouldn’t have if you worked in an office environment. One of the drawbacks of WFH is that it can quickly lead to a sedentary lifestyle. Instead of letting that take over, focus on finding new ways to move in a way that brings you joy.

Getting enough steps in, finding time for a workout, or generally staying active while working from home seems challenging. However, the tips above should help you find ways to remain active even if you don’t have a commute to look forward to.