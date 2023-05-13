The Best Car GPS Trackers of 2023

In addition, the best car GPS trackers can also help you to remotely monitor your teen’s driving habits and even get an insurance discount. If you’re a fleet manager, you can also use car GPS trackers to keep track of your fleet, save on fuel, plan and optimize routes, reduce overhead, and improve overall efficiency.

What to Look For in a Car GPS Tracker

Car GPS trackers come in all shapes, sizes, and prices and with different features and functionalities. They function similarly to tracking devices like the AirTag, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, and Tile. In this roundup, we’ve assembled the best car GPS trackers we came across. Here are what we considered and what we consider to be important when buying GPS trackers.

Discreet Design: If a car is stolen, for instance, you don’t want the thief to easily find and disable the car’s GPS tracker. The best car GPS trackers feature a discreet design that allows them to be hidden out of sight without drawing attention and blowing their covers.

Battery Life/Runtime: If a car GPS tracker's battery runs out, it becomes difficult to track it. This may result in a successful theft, make you lose track of your fleet, or even worse. The best car GPS trackers have runtimes that run into days or weeks.

Live Transmission : Using satellite navigation data, vehicle tracking systems (and even car insurance trackers) remotely transmit their location, distance, speed, and direction in real-time. This is what allows you to have eyes on the road. The best car GPS trackers do this.

Update Frequency : While the car GPS tracker's battery lasts, you don't want to get live transmission updates once every 24 hours. The best car GPS trackers offer minute-by-minute, even second-by-second real-time location, distance, speed, and direction updates.

Subscription: Since they use satellite navigation data, even the best car GPS trackers often require a subscription fee which varies from provider to provider. However, some like the Vynics GPS car tracker is subscription free for the first year.

Best Overall: Tracki B07N4DHFZM Multi-purpose GPS Tracker

Pros ✓ Multi-vehicle, person, pet, and asset tracking

Multi-vehicle, person, pet, and asset tracking ✓ Triband (4G LTE+, 3G, 2G) support with long battery life

Triband (4G LTE+, 3G, 2G) support with long battery life ✓ Discreet compact and lightweight design Cons ✗ Battery life just five days updating at one to five minutes daily

The Tracki Multi-purpose GPS Tracker provides unlimited uninterrupted tracking on the 4G LTE+, 3G, and 2G bands. It comes with an international SIM card offering USA and worldwide coverage. It can be used to track all kinds of vehicles (including cars, trucks, ATVs, boats, and motorcycles), children, the elderly, pets, tools, equipment, and other valuable assets. It comes with a waterproof silicone, dog collar, strong magnet, belt clip, key chain, and lanyard.

Measuring 1.75 x 1.5 x 0.55 inches and weighing only 1.26 ounces, it features a discreet enough design and can be mounted under-car. Depending on the frequency of movement, its rechargeable battery can last up to five days (tracking every one to five minutes), and up to 30-75 days (tracking one to three times a day with live tracking turned off in Battery Save mode). It uses GPS outdoors and Wi-Fi as backup indoors and costs $9 to $19.95/month.

Best Overall Tracki B07N4DHFZM Multi-purpose GPS Tracker Enjoy unbeatable worldwide GPS tracking on 4G LTE, 3G, and 2G networks with the Tracki Car GPS tracker.

Best for Fleets: Brickhouse Spark Nano 7 GPS CarTracker

Pros ✓ Ideal for car, vehicle, or fleet tracking across North America

Ideal for car, vehicle, or fleet tracking across North America ✓ 4G LTE support with Alexa compatibility

4G LTE support with Alexa compatibility ✓ Discreet and compact design Cons ✗ Limited coverage area

If you own a fleet management business in North America, then the Brickhouse Spark Nano 7 GPS CarTracker just might be right for you. It provides superior car and asset tracking across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. It comes in a rugged water-resistant weatherproof case with powerful magnets that latch onto a car’s undercarriage. It measures 5.5 x 5 x 4.1 inches and weighs 15.5 ounces and can be hardwired to the vehicle. Subscription starts at $17.99 a month.

It is cloud-based, compatible with Alexa, and loaded with features including text alerts, geofencing, and more. It allows you to track speed and driving behavior across your fleet with real-time and historical reports of geofencing violations, detailed travel reports, and vehicle maintenance schedules and settings. It has a battery runtime of up to 15 days on Standby Mode and up to eight days of motion-activated tracking at one hour per day in one-minute intervals. The Brickhouse 140-Day GPS Tracker can last for up to 140 days.

Best for Fleet Brickhouse Spark Nano 7 GPS CarTracker The Brickhouse Spark Nano 7 GPS CarTracker is a powerful GPS tracker designed for business and fleet owners in North America.

Best Premium: Bouncie GPS Car Tracker

Pros ✓ 15 seconds updates with free Roadside Assistance

15 seconds updates with free Roadside Assistance ✓ Full 4G LTE coverage with geofencing and multi-user support

Full 4G LTE coverage with geofencing and multi-user support ✓ Discreet design with a low subscription fee Cons ✗ Pretty pricey

The Bouncie GPS Car Tracker is a robust, powerful, and efficient 4G LTE tracker that helps you keep track of your car(s) and the ones or things you care about. It uses Google Maps to show locations, addresses, and routes. Its Geo-Zones geofencing feature also sends you boundary alerts. It allows you to monitor speed limit compliance, and vehicle health and sends you accident notification in the event of an accident.

Although the Bouncie GPS Tracker is pricey, it only costs $8 a month. In addition, it comes with Roadside Assistance covering towing, fuel, battery, and lock-out assistance at no extra cost. It transmits live data via satellite every 15 seconds and allows multiple users to track one car simultaneously using the same username and password. You can access Bouncie GPS Tracker on your phone or computer and export detailed Trip History as a spreadsheet. It is discreet and measures 1.75 x 1.87 x 1 inches.

Best Premium Bouncie GPS Car Tracker The Bouncie GPS Car Tracker comes with a premium build and worthwhile GPS tracking features including geofencing and low monthly subscription.

Best Global Coverage: LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker

Pros ✓ Multi-vehicle, person, pet, and asset tracking

Multi-vehicle, person, pet, and asset tracking ✓ 4G LTE and satellite coverage with up to six months of runtime

4G LTE and satellite coverage with up to six months of runtime ✓ Discreet design with remote LED light control Cons ✗ Battery life can be better especially for frequent updates

Whether on land, air, or sea, you can trust the LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker for real-time worldwide tracking of vehicles, fleets, children, the elderly, pets, and other valuables. Easy to install with a built-in super strength magnet, it uses 4G LTE and satellite technology. It allows you to set up Geofence alerts to notify you when a tracked object crosses a pre-defined boundary. It works with Google Maps on web-based software and the SilverCloud app on Android/iOS.

Waterproof, the LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker is also weatherproof. Measuring 2.25 x 2.25 x 0.8 inches, its discreet design doesn’t draw attention, plus its LED lights can be remotely disabled. Its rechargeable battery can run for up to 14 days providing a plethora of important notifications via text, push notification, or email every three seconds to three minutes. In Low Power mode, it can run for up to six months. Subscription starts at $19.95/month for three-minute alerts.

Best Global Coverage LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker Easily track anyone or anything on land, air, or sea with the LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker.

Best Subscription-Free: Vyncs Premium 4G+ GPS Car Tracker

Pros ✓ One-year subscription-free multi-vehicle, person, and asset tracking

One-year subscription-free multi-vehicle, person, and asset tracking ✓ 4G LTE coverage with Roadside Assistance

4G LTE coverage with Roadside Assistance ✓ Discreet design and battery-free operation Cons ✗ Pretty pricey with an activation fee and a high renewal fee

While the Bouncie Car GPS Tracker charges a small monthly fee, the Vyncs Premium 4G+ GPS Car Tracker doesn’t. However, it charges an annual renewal fee. And just like the Bouncie Tracker, the Vynics GPS Car Tracker also provides real-time tracking, Driver Monitoring, Vehicle Health diagnostics, and 24/7 Roadside Assistance (available only on Vyncs Premium 4G+ plan in the USA, Canada, and Puerto Rico), among others. It features a discreet design allowing you to easily track family, fleets, or other assets.

OBD-II-powered, the Vyncs GPS Car Tracker does not require batteries. It uses 4G LTE technology to provide real-time updates every 20 to 60 seconds. With worldwide coverage, you can literally track anyone or anything in 200+ countries. With the Vyncs Group feature, you can even track people who’re outside a car using just the Vyncs app on their phones. The Vyncs GPS tracker supports up to five vehicles and unlimited vehicles for the Fleet/Business package.