Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Ring Peephole Cam Review: An Instant Upgrade for Your Apartment Door
Hide.me VPN Review: Will It Hide You?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Amazon’s Kindle Store Is Littered with Books by ChatGPT

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
AI hologram and a pen writing on paper.
Peshkova/Shutterstock.com

Artificial intelligence (AI) is everywhere lately, and it’s not slowing down anytime soon. We’re seeing AI in search, AI-generated photos or videos, and now it’s bleeding into more places like Amazon’s Kindle ebook store.

According to a report by Reuters, the popular tool ChatGPT is taking over Amazon’s Kindle Store, with over 200 books listed as authored or co-authored by the software. To make matters worse, Amazon doesn’t have specific disclosure policies around this, nor does it require authors to mention the use of AI. As a result, the numbers are likely far higher than the 200+ being reported.

I Made Bing's Chat AI Break Every Rule and Go Insane
RELATEDI Made Bing's Chat AI Break Every Rule and Go Insane

One person used AI to create a 30-page children’s book in only a few hours. ChatGPT and other AI tools created the content, illustrations, and more. That book is available on Amazon’s Kindle Store for between $3 and $10 for a physical print copy.

As you can probably imagine, this has all sorts of implications, ethical or not. ChatGPT learns from scanning millions of data points, existing text, and other information to help spit out content. There’s a risk of plagiarism, quality control, and incorrect information. And while accurate information isn’t all that important in fiction children’s books, it’s still a cause for concern.

“This is something we really need to be worried about. These books will flood the market, and a lot of authors are going to be out of work,” said Mary Rasenberger, executive director of writers’ group the Authors Guild.

ChatGPT is disrupting all sorts of industries, and this is only the beginning. Recognizing AI content will get more difficult, especially as it improves. Eventually, we’ll need more transparency. These are interesting times, so just remember that the Kindle book you’re reading might not be from a human.

via Engadget

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »