The Best Free Streaming Service Just Got Better for T-Mobile Customers

Pluto TV is one of the best free streaming services available today. And, for a limited time, T-Mobile customers can get even more from Pluto TV—your T-Mobile membership unlocks Paramount+ content in the Pluto TV app, plus a rotating selection of ad-free movies. This offer is also available to Sprint and Metro customers.

It’s an interesting promotion, to say the least. And while most T-Mobile streaming offers require a Magenta MAX plan, this Pluto TV offer is available to all active T-Mobile, Sprint, and Metro customers within the United States.

“T-Mobile is teaming up with PlutoTV to give eligible T-Mobile, Sprint, and Metro by T-Mobile customers rotating content including advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) exclusive content, limited and no-ad movies and exclusive access to Paramount + original series.”

The big news here, at least in my opinion, is free Paramount+ content. T-Mobile already offers Paramount+ to its subscribers, but only for one year. If you’ve already redeemed the Paramount+ offer, you can simply enjoy Paramount+ content on Pluto TV instead.

Visit the T-Mobile Tuesdays website and log into your account to redeem this offer. You’ll be asked to create a Pluto TV account or enter your existing Pluto TV credentials. Note that signups for this offer end on April 5th of 2023—this promotion doesn’t have an expiry date, though T-Mobile and Pluto TV say that they may end this promotion at any time.