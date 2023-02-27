Buying Guides
Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

News

The Best Free Streaming Service Just Got Better for T-Mobile Customers

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
1 min read
The Pluto TV app on an iPhone home screen, surrounded by other streaming apps.
Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek

Pluto TV is one of the best free streaming services available today. And, for a limited time, T-Mobile customers can get even more from Pluto TV—your T-Mobile membership unlocks Paramount+ content in the Pluto TV app, plus a rotating selection of ad-free movies. This offer is also available to Sprint and Metro customers.

It’s an interesting promotion, to say the least. And while most T-Mobile streaming offers require a Magenta MAX plan, this Pluto TV offer is available to all active T-Mobile, Sprint, and Metro customers within the United States.

“T-Mobile is teaming up with PlutoTV to give eligible T-Mobile, Sprint, and Metro by T-Mobile customers rotating content including advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) exclusive content, limited and no-ad movies and exclusive access to Paramount + original series.”

Better Than BitTorrent: 4 Legit Ways to Get Shows and Movies for Free
RELATEDBetter Than BitTorrent: 4 Legit Ways to Get Shows and Movies for Free

The big news here, at least in my opinion, is free Paramount+ content. T-Mobile already offers Paramount+ to its subscribers, but only for one year. If you’ve already redeemed the Paramount+ offer, you can simply enjoy Paramount+ content on Pluto TV instead.

Visit the T-Mobile Tuesdays website and log into your account to redeem this offer. You’ll be asked to create a Pluto TV account or enter your existing Pluto TV credentials. Note that signups for this offer end on April 5th of 2023—this promotion doesn’t have an expiry date, though T-Mobile and Pluto TV say that they may end this promotion at any time.

Source: T-Mobile, Pluto TV via Cord Cutters News

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team.