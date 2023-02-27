Ford Teases Its Leaked Electric SUV Ahead of Reveal

Ford’s electric F-150 Lightning and Mach-E are great, but now the automaker is getting ready to release something more family-friendly. Ford recently started teasing a new electric SUV, and now new images leaked of what we’re assuming is the Ford Explorer EV.

Martin Sander, the leader of Ford’s Model e line in Europe, recently took to Twitter and posted a short teaser video of the automaker’s next electric vehicle. Unfortunately, we don’t get to see much besides a silhouette of the body and some fancy wheel covers, but the teaser reveals more than that.

In the Twitter post, Martin says buyers can expect “Ford’s rebellious, uncompromising, SUV heritage reimagined for the EV era” and ends the post with the hashtag “ExploringReinvented.” That comment strongly hints at this being the new Ford Explorer EV, which is on track for a 2024 release date.

With our brand-new EV being revealed next month, it’s now time we start getting excited.

Here’s @amko_leenarts showing us that you can expect rebellious, uncompromising, SUV heritage reimagined for the #EV era. Join us on March 21st! #ExploringReinvented #ElectricVehicle pic.twitter.com/LulZXIFJSG — Martin Sander (@MSander22) February 23, 2023

Further, the tweet confirms that Ford’s next all-electric vehicle will be unveiled on March 21st, meaning we don’t have much longer to wait. The Ford Explorer is a large SUV available in the US, parts of Europe, and select other regions, and now it looks like the popular SUV is about to go electric.

We’ve seen a few leaks of the vehicle lately, which show a design similar to the current gas-powered Explorer, only slightly smaller and lower to the ground. We’re unsure if the new Explorer EV will offer 3rd-row seating, but that’s certainly possible.

Rumors suggest it’ll offer around 215-300 miles per charge, depending on the model, along with rear and all-wheel drive configurations. Either way, we only have a few more weeks to wait before discovering all the details.