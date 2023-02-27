Our Favorite Titles in This Week’s Audible BOGO Sale

This week Audible is having a buy-one-get-one-free sale for its Audible Premium Plus subscribers. There are about 500 titles on sale. Subscribers can pick two audiobooks to purchase for a single Audible credit. We’ve reviewed the whole list to find the best books for our readers.

Billions & Billions by Carl Sagan

In Billions & Billions, Carl Sagan thoughtfully explores some of life’s most mysterious questions. From the universe’s origin to the power of love, Sagan crafts a unique view of the universe and our place in it. He writes with a captivating style that combines detailed scientific inquiry with his struggles, allowing readers to explore complex ideas without sacrificing the sense of wonder and mystery.

Through Sagan’s exploration of science, humanity, and the universe, readers are encouraged to look to the stars for answers to life’s greatest mysteries. He shares his insight into death, God, and love, illustrating the expansive possibilities of science and philosophy. Sagan also provides a personal touch to the narrative, allowing readers to explore the intimate details of the human experience.

By combining thoughtful scientific research with his passionate curiosity, Sagan has created an inspiring work of science and philosophy that will remain relevant for future generations. Whether readers seek scientific insight or captivating storytelling, Billions & Billions provides an enlightening, entertaining experience.

The Data Detective by Tim Harford

In The Data Detective, Tim Harford dives into how statistics can help us understand and improve our lives. He explains how our natural biases can lead us astray if we ignore the numbers. This book provides a more detailed understanding of the data we encounter and can point us to smarter and more meaningful ways to live.

Harford uses science and psychology to explain ten strategies for using statistics to replace biases with new ideas. By utilizing virtues like patience, curiosity, and good sense, readers can gain a better understanding of themselves and the world. The result is a book that is fresh, unexpected, and insightful, packed with big ideas about statistics and human behavior. It’s a must-read for anyone looking to use data to their advantage.

Alibaba by Duncan Clark

Jack Ma, a former English teacher, envisioned creating one of the world’s most valuable companies and forever changing the global economy. After founding Alibaba in 1999 in a small apartment, Ma has propelled the company to success rivaling the world’s big-name players like Walmart and Amazon. In 2014, the Chinese retail giant’s $25 billion IPO was the largest ever. Now, Ma is an icon for the booming Chinese private sector and the gatekeeper to hundreds of millions of middle-class consumers.

In this fascinating insider’s account, author Duncan Clark recounts the story of Alibaba’s rise with unprecedented access to exclusive material and interviews. Drawing on his own experience as an early advisor to Alibaba and his two decades in China, Clark traces Ma’s journey from his humble beginnings to his unprecedented success and his outsmarting of rival entrepreneurs from China and Silicon Valley. As Alibaba expands into finance and entertainment and looks to further overseas expansion, the book explores whether there are limits to Alibaba’s ambitions and how China’s government views its success.

Relic by Alan Dean Foster

Enclosed in an alien research facility, Ruslan is studied for his genetic material to recreate the human race. Still, he does not want to bring extinct species back to life, instead hoping for peaceful oblivion. The Myssari, however, offer him something he can’t refuse: a chance to find his home world, Earth, and potentially another living human. Ruslan reluctantly agrees but soon finds himself at the center of a tremendous galactic conflict that could determine not only his fate but the fate of all species in the universe.

The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien

Bilbo Baggins is a typical hobbit, content in his cozy home of Bag End and rarely leaving the pantry. His peaceful life is disrupted when the wizard Gandalf and a group of 13 dwarves arrive, asking him to join them on an adventure. Their mission is to raid the treasure hoard of Smaug the Magnificent, an immense and powerful dragon. Bilbo is hesitant at first but ultimately agrees to join them on this daring quest, setting off to embark on a journey he could never have imagined.

The Iliad by Homer

Caroline Alexander’s virtuoso translation brings Homer’s timeless epic of the Trojan War to life. Composed around 730 BC, The Iliad recounts the events of a few momentous weeks in the 10-year siege of Ilion by the Achaeans (Greeks). From Achilles, the greatest warrior of Troy, and Agamemnon, the inept leader of the Greeks, to the tragic conclusion of the war, The Iliad poignantly captures the fate of each life affected by it.

Alexander’s version is swift and lean, close to the original Greek, with a driving cadence and powerful precision. It is epic in scope, and yet its profound truth about the destruction of war resonates through the ages. This timeless story, written in the age of the Bronze, speaks to the horrors of conflict, the resilience of the human soul, and the power of hope.

Superman: The Unauthorized Biography by Glen Weldon

Superman’s popularity has endured for 75 years due to his ever-evolving identity and story. His core costume, powers, and morality remain the same, but his origin story, alliances, enemies, and media have all developed. Throughout the decades, Superman’s interpretation has shifted to reflect the values of each era: from a vigilante in the Golden Age to a wise mentor in the modern era. His present incarnation is a symbol of hope and a defender of justice. The evolution of Superman in comics and popular culture is the key to his longevity as a beloved superhero.

Sid Meier’s Memoir by Sid Meier

Sid Meier is a legendary video game developer and designer. He is hailed as the “godfather of computer gaming” and is most well-known for creating the Civilization series. Meier began his career in the early 1980s and soon produced popular video games such as Pirates!, Railroad Tycoon, and Alpha Centauri. He is also remembered for his game design philosophy: a video game should be “a series of interesting decisions.”

Meier formed his own studio, MicroProse, in 1982, producing some of the industry’s most popular games. Meier has produced over 20 games throughout his career, many of which have become classic cult hits. The Civilization series, in particular, has sold over 51 million units worldwide and accumulated over one billion hours of play.

Meier’s memoir, Sid Meier’s Memoir!, provides an inside look at the development of his groundbreaking games. He shares his insights into the creative process, including his rules of good game design. He gives his perspective on the industry’s history, the psychology of gamers, and the evolution of computer gaming. Meier’s influence on the gaming industry has been remarkable, and his innovations in game design continue to shape the industry’s future.

Rationality by Steven Pinker

In Rationality, Steven Pinker examines how humans think and make decisions. He rejects the notion that we are inherently irrational and argues that our species can use powerful tools such as logic, critical thinking, and probability to make sound decisions. Pinker asserts that although these skills are not taught as part of our formal education, they are essential for making wise life choices and achieving social justice. With his characteristic insight and humor, Pinker encourages readers to use these tools to lead better lives.

Beatles ’66 by Steve Turner

In 1966, the Beatles revolutionized popular music and culture with their groundbreaking legacy that still influences artists today. Drawing from interviews with the Beatles and their inner circle, Steve Turner’s book sheds light on the extraordinary events and music that marked this pivotal year. From the hysteria-inducing pop stars playing to screaming teenage fans to the musical sages that they became, the group risked everything by retiring from live performances, recording songs that explored drug use, and speaking their minds on issues of politics, war, and spirituality.

In this riveting look at the transformative year, Turner examines the historical events that had an impact, the music they created, which in turn profoundly affected the culture around them, and the vision that allowed four young men from Liverpool to revolutionize popular music.

How to Die in Space by Paul M. Stutter

How to Die in Space is a captivating look at the universe and its dangers. Written in straightforward language, the book reveals the physics behind the beauty of the cosmos, exposing the risks inherent in space exploration. From the comets of our solar system to galaxies formed in the aftermath of the Big Bang, readers will get a glimpse of the many phenomena of the universe, such as dying stars, black holes, and even the possibility of alien life.

Metaphors and vivid descriptions bring astrophysics to life, allowing readers to better understand the forces and particles at play when traveling through space. A thrilling tour of the universe, How to Die in Space, is the perfect companion for anyone interested in understanding the perils of space exploration.

Lost in Math by Sabine Hossenfelder

Sabine Hossenfelder is a disruptive voice in the physics world, a contrarian who argues that modern physicists’ focus on beauty has given us marvelous mathematics but lousy science. Physics today is primarily driven by a desire to find naturally beautiful theories, leading to a dearth of major breakthroughs in the foundations of physics for over four decades. According to Hossenfelder, this obsession with aesthetic criteria has become so strong that it has eclipsed scientific objectivity.

Examples are theories like supersymmetry and grand unification, which have not been validated by observation yet remain popular due to their aesthetic appeal. This disconnect between the beauty of the theory and reality has put the field of physics in a predicament, and the only way forward is to accept reality as it is and make progress from there. It is only then that science can uncover the truth.

Never Split the Difference by Chris Voss

In Never Split the Difference, Chris Voss reveals his field-tested approach to high-stakes negotiations, which he developed as an FBI hostage negotiator. He shares his counterintuitive tactics and strategies, developed through his negotiations with bank robbers and terrorists, that can be used to become more persuasive in both professional and personal life.

Voss provides practical advice on handling common negotiations, such as buying a car, negotiating salary, and buying a home, as well as strategies on handling more difficult negotiations, such as with a partner. Following Voss’ nine-step negotiation approach, readers will gain the competitive edge they need to come out on top in any discussion.