This Random YouTube Video Could Crash Your Pixel Phone

Yes, this video made our Pixel 7 reboot.

Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

| 1 min read
Holding the Google Pixel 7 outside.
Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek

Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are excellent phones with plenty to love, but a weird new bug is wreaking havoc on devices when owners play a specific YouTube video.

According to several users on Reddit and verified with our Pixel 7 Pro, when you try and watch this random YouTube video Pixel 7 phones completely crash, struggle for a second, then reboot. It’s an odd issue, but one Google should hopefully be able to fix.

Interestingly enough, the YouTube video causing problems is from the movie Aliens, a random 4K HDR clip from the film. If you try watching it inside the YouTube app on a Pixel 7, it’ll likely crash your phone. And no, I don’t recommend you try it just for fun.

Select users with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro reported a similar crash, while others said the video plays just fine. My older Galaxy S21 Ultra easily handles the video, so this appears to be a Pixel problem.

We’re unsure if this is an issue with the 4K HDR settings or something with the colorspace on the phone. I tested other 4K HDR videos and didn’t experience any further problems. For now, we don’t know what’s happening. Some users might remember a similar situation where a weird wallpaper bricked Samsung phones.

This isn’t a big deal for most Pixel 7 owners unless you’re trying to watch that exact video, but it could be a sign of a more significant issue Google needs to fix in the next monthly software update. We’ll keep an eye out for more details.

