The Best Gadgets for a Great Night’s Sleep

Nothing is more refreshing than a good night’s sleep, but high-quality Z’s aren’t easy to come by. From stress in our daily lives to noisy sleeping partners, it can be hard to fall (and stay) asleep. Not only that, but the sleep deficit can increase even more when we spring forward for daylight savings time. The good news is products exist to help you take back your right to sleep.

From the best sunrise alarm clock to earbuds designed specifically for sleep, read on to see our top picks for sleep gadgets.

Best Sleep Earbuds: Bose Sleepbuds II

If you’ve ever tried to sleep while wearing your everyday headphones or earbuds, you know it’s not the most comfortable experience. However, you don’t have to give up on listening to calming sounds while you sleep. You just need to pick up the Bose Sleepbuds II.

At first glance, these Sleepbuds might look like a standard pair of earbuds, but they work a bit differently. Instead of allowing you to listen to music or podcasts, they stream relaxing sounds that mask other noises in your room. As a result, using these Sleepbuds is clinically proven to help you fall asleep faster. To ensure your comfort while wearing the Sleepbuds, the three sizes of soft silicone ear tips are designed for a comfortable fit, even when you toss and turn.

Best Sound Machine: Magicteam Sound Machine

If Sleepbuds don’t appeal to you or you’re seeking a more affordable solution, a sound machine might be just what you’re looking for. There are a lot of options on the market, but many people love the Magicteam Sound Machine.

Powered by a battery or electricity, this device comes with 20 non-looping sleep sounds. You can find options that range from white noise and pink noise to the sound of a babbling brook and a calming campfire. You can find just the right volume because this sound machine has 32 levels of volume. Additionally, the unit has a timer that you can set for anywhere from one to five hours. You also have the option to run the sound machine continuously. To top it all off, you can easily take this sleep gadget with you when you travel so that you can sleep well anywhere.

Best Sleep Earplugs: Loop Quiet Earplugs

If you like sleeping in silence, earplugs can be a great alternative to Sleepbuds or a noise machine. However, you may have already tried several types of earplugs and haven’t found a favorite yet. If this sounds like you, we recommend checking out the Loop Quiet Earplugs.

Earplugs from Loop are designed to be a reusable and durable form of ear protection. They have a noise reduction rating (SNR) of 27 decibels, which means they reduce most outside noise so that you can sleep soundly. For your comfort, the soft silicone earplugs come in four sizes so that you can find the perfect fit. Once the earplugs are properly in your ear, they don’t stick out, which makes them perfect for sleeping. As a bonus, you can use this product in other situations and look great doing it, as the earplugs come in six stylish colors.

Best Sleep Mask: Manta Sleep Mask

Maybe you don’t have a problem with sounds keeping you awake. Perhaps the issue is too much light in your bedroom. Whether you work the night shift or are just sensitive to light, the Manta Sleep Mask can be a great alternative to room-darkening blinds.

This is a true sleep mask that blocks out 100% of light, thanks to the adjustable molded cups that go around your eyes. The soft mask and cups are designed to stay comfortable and block out light no matter how or where you sleep. Speaking of comfort, the soft cups are extra-deep, which means you can blink and move your eyes as if you weren’t even wearing an eye mask. The breathable fabric that makes up the mask closes with a snag-free micro-hook/micro-fleece closure to keep your eye mask on all night.

Best Body Pillow: Pharmedoc U-Shaped Full Body Pillow

Getting the right position for sleep can be half the battle, especially for side and stomach sleepers. You might spend half the night tossing and turning, leaving you feeling exhausted when you wake up. Thankfully, the Pharmedoc U-Shaped Full Body Pillow can help.

While a lot of the marketing for this sleep product focuses on it being a great pregnancy pillow, it’s not just for expectant mothers. It’s also a great sleep aid for anyone who needs support for their back, hips, knees, neck, and head. The contoured shape aligns your spine and helps eliminate pain and discomfort. You’ll find this pillow is great for sciatica, fibromyalgia, and acid reflux. It can also help you sleep safely and comfortably while recovering from surgery.

Best Sunrise Alarm Clock: JALL Sunrise Alarm Clock

How you wake up is just as important as how you sleep. If you’ve ever had a good night’s sleep ruined by an abrupt wakeup, you know this is true. A sunrise alarm clock can help ease your transition from sleeping to waking, and the JALL Sunrise Alarm Clock is a great option.

Don’t be fooled by the clock face and the FM radio because this isn’t your everyday alarm clock. This device simulates the rising sun by slowly transitioning from 10% to 100% brightness. You can decide whether this transition happens in 10, 20, or 30 minutes and determine which of the seven natural sounds you’d like to have wake you up. This sunrise alarm clock comes with tons of features, including the ability to set two alarms and hit snooze to get an extra nine minutes of sleep. You can also choose one of the seven light colors and one of the 20 brightness levels.