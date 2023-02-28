Dell’s New XPS Line Steps up the GPU Game

Dell’s popular XPS portfolio is getting a much-needed upgrade with a powerful new XPS desktop and refreshed Dell XPS 15 and 17-inch laptops. And while both new laptops pack big specs like RTX-40 series GPUs into a thin profile, the desktop is bigger and more powerful than ever before.

Whether you’re looking to game on the go, stream, or are a business professional that needs a little more power, you’ll be happy to learn all three options will be available within the next week.

Dell XPS Desktop

First up is the Dell XPS desktop, the line’s most capable setup to date. Building on the success of last year’s desktop, this new XPS has a redesigned front grille and aluminum design for improved airflow, plenty of room for all its next-gen hardware, along with water-cooling for work professionals and gamers.

The new 2023 Dell XPS Desktop now comes equipped with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9k processors and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, giving it all sorts of power. Optionally, you can also choose an AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT or water-cooling. Other specs include DDR5 memory, two external color options, a built-in media card reader, and support for up to 450W graphics cards.

During the customization process, users can choose up to a 1000W power supply, additional high RPM fans, and support for PCIe5 graphics. It also has four storage bays, two DIMM slots, and three PCI expansion slots for future upgrades. It can handle today’s games and tasks, yet it is also future-proof.

The Dell XPS Desktop is available starting February 28th for $2,800. That eye-watering price tag gets you the new design with an Intel i7K, 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 512GB SSD, an RTX 40-series GPU, a 750W PSU and liquid cooling built-in. Then, of course, buyers can add on several notable upgrades specific to their needs.

Dell XPS 15 and 17-inch Laptops

Then, just as expected, Dell upgraded its popular XPS 15 and 17-inch laptops to the same latest and greatest performance options. The new Dell laptops are available starting March 2nd and are more customizable than ever.

The Dell XPS 15 perfectly balances power and portability thanks to offering the newest 45W 13th Gen Intel Core i9k processors and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU. It now has a fancy 16:10 3.5K resolution LED edge-to-edge display, making portability even better. Buyers will enjoy a CNC-machined aluminum design, Gorilla Glass 6 protecting that beautiful screen, and up-firing quad speakers.

You can customize your XPS 15 on March 2nd, starting at $2,949. The base model delivers an impressive spec sheet with a 45W Core i9k, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD drive, an OLED display, and RTX 4070. Then, of course, there are several additional options for those interested.

Additionally, the new Dell XPS 17 offers much of the same great experience, only bigger and better. This productivity powerhouse is also available on March 2nd, starting at $3,399. That higher price tag gets you a 4K four-sided Infinity Edge display with a 93.7% screen-to-body ratio making it closer to a 15-inch laptop.

The unique design delivers CNC-machined up-firing quad speakers, dual opposite outlet fans for improved performance and cooling, and the same Gorilla Glass 6 for enhanced durability. The starting model ($3,399) packs that beautiful screen, an i9 processor, 32GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. Or, you can spend even more for the RTX 4080, as the 17-inch XPS supports up to 90W GPUs.

However, it’s worth noting that Dell confirmed that these options are available at launch with both new XPS laptops, but it’ll offer additional configurations later this Spring.