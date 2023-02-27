The Next ‘Pokemon’ Game Is the Opposite of ‘Pokemon Go’

You’ve spent plenty of time walking in Pokemon Go. But the franchise’s next mobile app asks you to sit still and take a rest—arriving this summer, Pokemon Sleep tracks your rest and pairs you with slumbering monsters.

The Pokemon Sleep app was initially revealed in 2019. We assumed that the game would never come out, but Nintendo awakened the sleeping giant for its Pokemon Presents event on February 27th. We got some new footage, plus the promise that Pokemon Sleep will arrive “this summer.”

Now, the premise here is pretty simple. You set your phone next to your bed as you go to sleep. Then, you wake up and turn on your phone (that shouldn’t be too hard). Pokemon Sleep will give you a rough estimate of how you slept, including a rating (dozing, snoozing, or slumbering) and a note on any loud noises that occurred during the night.

The sleep rating is important, as this is how you “collect’ Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep. It’s kind of like Fitbit’s Sleep Profiles feature, which compares the quality of your sleep with that of a real-world animal. Nintendo believes that this will help you “look forward to waking up in the morning,” which seems like a bit of a stretch, but I understand the sentiment.

sorry for the wait I was just really tired — Pokémon Sleep (@PokemonSleep) February 27, 2023

Additionally, Nintendo announced a Pokemon Go Plus+ accessory (pronounced “Plus Plus”). You can use this accessory as your sleep tracker (it sings lullabies—creepy), but it also functions as a Pokemon Go controller. (If you’ve used the original Go Plus, this one does the same thing. The only difference is that it lets you use Ultra or Great balls instead of the regular Pokeballs.)

Pokemon Sleep arrives this summer for iOS and Android. The Pokemon Go Plus+ accessory will launch on July 14th for $55, so if you have kids, I suggest setting aside $10 on the first of each month to save up.

Source: Nintendo