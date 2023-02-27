Buying Guides
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission.
The Next ‘Pokemon’ Game Is the Opposite of ‘Pokemon Go’

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

An illustration of Pokemon sleeping for the Pokemon Sleep game.
Nintendo

You’ve spent plenty of time walking in Pokemon Go. But the franchise’s next mobile app asks you to sit still and take a rest—arriving this summer, Pokemon Sleep tracks your rest and pairs you with slumbering monsters.

The Pokemon Sleep app was initially revealed in 2019. We assumed that the game would never come out, but Nintendo awakened the sleeping giant for its Pokemon Presents event on February 27th. We got some new footage, plus the promise that Pokemon Sleep will arrive “this summer.”

Now, the premise here is pretty simple. You set your phone next to your bed as you go to sleep. Then, you wake up and turn on your phone (that shouldn’t be too hard). Pokemon Sleep will give you a rough estimate of how you slept, including a rating (dozing, snoozing, or slumbering) and a note on any loud noises that occurred during the night.

The sleep rating is important, as this is how you “collect’ Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep. It’s kind of like Fitbit’s Sleep Profiles feature, which compares the quality of your sleep with that of a real-world animal. Nintendo believes that this will help you “look forward to waking up in the morning,” which seems like a bit of a stretch, but I understand the sentiment.

Additionally, Nintendo announced a Pokemon Go Plus+ accessory (pronounced “Plus Plus”). You can use this accessory as your sleep tracker (it sings lullabies—creepy), but it also functions as a Pokemon Go controller. (If you’ve used the original Go Plus, this one does the same thing. The only difference is that it lets you use Ultra or Great balls instead of the regular Pokeballs.)

Pokemon Sleep arrives this summer for iOS and Android. The Pokemon Go Plus+ accessory will launch on July 14th for $55, so if you have kids, I suggest setting aside $10 on the first of each month to save up.

Source: Nintendo

